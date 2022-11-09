Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
hogville.net
Arkansas falls to LSU 13-10 in Battle for the Boot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday. The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession. Malik...
hogville.net
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.
Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
hogville.net
Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears
FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
hogville.net
WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day
FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
hogville.net
No. 23 Arkansas carries 10-year win streak into NCAA South Central Region
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 23 Arkansas, who has claimed 10 consecutive NCAA South Central Region team titles, will bid for another on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “We’re fortunate that we have a pretty...
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
hogville.net
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
hogville.net
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
hogville.net
Jason Watson signed to new agreement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
hogville.net
WATCH: Pittman and Players LSU Post-Game Press Conferences
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Saturday’s 13-10 loss at home to LSU, head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media to address the team’s performance and game decisions. We also heard from Hudson Clark, Drew Sanders, Raheim Sanders, and Ricky Stromberg for their take on the...
hogville.net
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Not only has the Arkansas baseball past and present been successful, but the future also looks bright. Baseball America and Perfect Game have both tabbed the Razorbacks’ 2023 recruiting class No. 1 in the country – the first time the program has achieved that spot in either rankings, which first came along in 2011.
hogville.net
Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
hogville.net
WATCH: Colby Hale previews Arkansas Soccer’s first game in NCAA Tournament
Tournament time is here, and the Hogs are looking to make another run. The Arkansas Soccer team comes into this year’s NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed. Their first game is this Friday against Missouri State at Razorback Field. Head Coach Colby Hale spoke with the media on Thursday to...
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
Case dismissed against man charged in murder of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — One of three men arrested in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player from Dallas, got his charge dismissed from the case, prosecutors said in a court filing this month. Michael Lucky faced a capital murder charge in the case, but prosecutors said "new...
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
Comments / 0