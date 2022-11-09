ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
The Penny Hoarder

What Is the Average Credit Card Interest Rate?

Credit cards can be a useful tool in your personal finance arsenal. These cards can help you build credit, cover costs in an emergency situation, or just earn you points toward travel and cash back. While credit cards can be important to build your credit history, it’s essential that you...
mandyc852

How to Use Credit Cards Like the Rich and Smart

Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!
CNET

What Happens When You Miss a Credit Card Payment?

It can be hard keeping up with bills, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. Missing a credit card payment could happen to anyone, so it's important to know the ramifications of a missed payment -- and how to navigate and prevent one. What happens when you miss a payment?
Money

Why Getting Approved for a Credit Card Is Becoming Harder (and What You Can Do About It)

At a time when Americans are relying on credit cards to see them through a tough bout of inflation, it’s becoming harder to get approved for a card. New data from the Federal Reserve shows that lenders have been getting pickier with whom they approve for new credit cards. About 19% of banks have started tightening their standards for credit card approval over the past three months, according to a Fed survey released Monday.
Newsweek

Having Credit Card Debt Just Got More Expensive for Americans

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 basis points and the sixth increase this year. The increase of .75 percentage points pushes the target interest rate to 3.75 to 4 percent. The Federal Reserve began hiking the rates earlier this year to thwart...
ValueWalk

Can I Close My Chase Account Online? [Bank/Phone/Mail]

If you want to reduce the risks of chase account fraud or save money on annual fees, closing your chase account is the right thing to do. Wondering how to do so? Here’s how!. Go to the chase online banking website and sign in to your account. Next, email...
CNET

Credit Card Churning Explained

Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
The Independent

8 times you’re using the wrong credit card

There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
GOBankingRates

What Do Credit Card Numbers Mean?

To the untrained eye, credit card numbers might appear to be nothing but a series of random numbers haphazardly thrown together. But they are anything but: Credit card numbers are created using...
GOBankingRates

Multiple Credit Cards: Experts Explain Pros and Cons

Credit cards are great financial tools for numerous reasons, including building or repairing credit, racking up rewards or providing protection when traveling. But Americans seem to be using them with caution, as a new GOBankingRates survey finds that a whopping 70% of them have two credit cards or less. Explore:...
geeksaroundglobe.com

Is a 700 Credit Score Good? A Closer Look

A 700 credit score is generally considered to be good. It’s not the perfect score, but it’s definitely in the “good” range. This blog post will look closely at what a 700 credit score means for you and your finances. We’ll also discuss some factors that...

