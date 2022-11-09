WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO