kmuw.org
Proud of Wichita seeks to uplift LGBTQ-owned businesses by increasing their visibility
A newly formed business organization wants to provide support for LGBTQ businesses. A new business organization aimed to promote LGBTQ businesses in Wichita will host a membership kickoff drive on Friday, Nov. 18. For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Chris Pumpelly, founder & chief executive of Proud of Wichita.
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
There's a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies.
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
KWCH.com
kfdi.com
Wichita is getting ready for winter street operations
The City of Wichita is getting ready for winter operations to clear the major streets during snow and ice storms. Mayor Brandon Whipple said during his weekly news briefing that the city is above minimum staffing with 156 drivers, but the city is looking for people with commercial drivers licenses who would be interested in helping with the snow response efforts. He said the city has eight brine trucks for pre-treatment of the streets, 60 plow trucks, and three dispatch locations.
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
kfdi.com
Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023
Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Key staff member returns to Wichita pizzeria, meaning hours can expand to 7 days a week
The owner cut hours during staffing issues post COVID. Now, he’s back to full power.
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
Sedgwick County Zoo to hold 12 Days of Giveaways; offers contest head start
The Sedgwick County Zoo is kicking off the holiday season with 12 Days of Giveaways, beginning Friday, Nov. 18.
KWCH.com
Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still
Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
kfdi.com
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
Fire District 1 determines cause of Evergreen Recycling fire
Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has determined the cause of the Evergreen Recycling fire.
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
