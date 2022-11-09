ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
KWCH.com

Wichita veteran surprised with new car

Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs chance to compete for state title. Unified Bowling, in its second year, brings together high schoolers with and without special needs. Abilene welder constructing world’s largest belt buckle. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST. Abilene will soon be the...
kfdi.com

Wichita is getting ready for winter street operations

The City of Wichita is getting ready for winter operations to clear the major streets during snow and ice storms. Mayor Brandon Whipple said during his weekly news briefing that the city is above minimum staffing with 156 drivers, but the city is looking for people with commercial drivers licenses who would be interested in helping with the snow response efforts. He said the city has eight brine trucks for pre-treatment of the streets, 60 plow trucks, and three dispatch locations.
KSN News

Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
kfdi.com

Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023

Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
KWCH.com

Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
The Wichita Beacon

Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still

Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
kfdi.com

Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d

The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
