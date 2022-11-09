Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When people adopt dogs many are seeking out puppies or dogs that are on the younger side. I can understand the logic behind that. We get attached to our animals and they quickly become integral members of our family. We want to soak up all of the years we can with our fur babies! However, there is something noble and amazing about adopting a dog in their golden years. For one thing, you don't have to worry about training them. That's a plus! The middle of the night wake ups and accidents will be a lot less with an older dog. And many times older dogs can be the sweetest most tender souls. Just like puppies, they are deserving of love too!

