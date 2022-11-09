Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Deer Breaks Into Wisconsin Home Hoping to Romance Plastic Reindeer
Many Americans are getting their Christmas decorations ready with the holidays around the corner. However, for one Wisconsin couple, their attempt at spreading some holiday cheer may have backfired. According to reports, the couple was shocked when an unusual intruder broke into their home. In addition, the intruder had no intention of leaving in a hurry. As it turns out, the burglar was a deer eyeing their plastic reindeer as a potential mate.
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch
What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
mynbc5.com
Veteran from Vermont raises awareness about burn pits following battle with cancer
RUPERT, Vt. — "I think it's like being on a ticking time bomb," said 69-year-old Danny Pinsonault when asked about his brain cancer diagnosis. Pinsonault served in the U.S. military as a master sergeant in Kuwait from 2002 to 2003. A 30-year Army Reserve veteran, he served in active duty in Kuwait during that period.
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
WCAX
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For such a small state, Vermont has turned out its fair share of talented musicians and groups over the years. And one of those groups is celebrating 40 years of rock this weekend. Our Elissa Borden takes us through four decades of 8084. Rehearsals are underway...
This Loving New Hampshire Dog in a Shelter for 10 Years Still Needs a Forever Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When people adopt dogs many are seeking out puppies or dogs that are on the younger side. I can understand the logic behind that. We get attached to our animals and they quickly become integral members of our family. We want to soak up all of the years we can with our fur babies! However, there is something noble and amazing about adopting a dog in their golden years. For one thing, you don't have to worry about training them. That's a plus! The middle of the night wake ups and accidents will be a lot less with an older dog. And many times older dogs can be the sweetest most tender souls. Just like puppies, they are deserving of love too!
NECN
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana
Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
WCAX
Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 5 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the second...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
New England is home to 5 of the 20 best ski resorts in North America
WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New England is home to five of the 20 best ski resorts in all of North America, according to a new ranking. Conde Nast Traveler recently published “The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. and Canada: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” and the snow-covered peaks of northern New England were well represented.
Outsider.com
582K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0