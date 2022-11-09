Read full article on original website
New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut
Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17
EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Mercedes-AMG ONE Is Now The Fastest Production Car Around The Nürburgring At 6:35.183
Mercedes took the AMG ONE at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife where it set a new record for production vehicles despite the less-than-ideal conditions. Driver Maro Engel set a lap time of 6:35.183 around the 20.832 km track, making full use of the F1-derived tech and hybrid powertrain that delivers 1,049 hp.
What If The Next 2026 Shelby GT500 Looked Like This Render?
This story includes speculative renderings of a future Shelby GT 500 created by Hycade that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The next-gen Shelby GT500 might be a few years away, but muscle car fans have already started dreaming about the performance flagship of the Mustang range. Independent designer Hycade revealed his take on the future Shelby-badged Mustang, looking more aggressive than ever thanks to a series of redesigned body panels.
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans
Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.
Real-Life Toyota Supra Face-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Looks Like A Glitch In The Universe
As much as our eyes have been trained in seeing face-swapping renderings of cars, sometimes real life outperforms the digital world. This is the case with the pictured Mazda RX-7 FD featuring a face transplant from a Toyota Supra Mk4 which actually looks quite decent in a weird way. The...
Should The Dodge Ram SRT-10 Get A Modern Hellcat Successor?
This is an independent design study by wb.artist20 that has not been endorsed by RAM. The beloved 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8 has found its way into a plethora of models over the years, including perhaps the craziest creation of them all, the Ram 1500 TRX. The TRX takes the form...
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers
Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, And Morgan Adds Airbags: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Bosch will pay California the hefty sum of $25 million as a settlement for a probe into the company’s role in emissions cheating scandals. In doing so the company will not admit liability or guilt, and Bosch is now required to inform California of any automaker that has used software or will use it to evade emissions rules.
Chrome Pink Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Destroyed After Crashing And Catching Fire
A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster adorned with a pink and chrome wrap has been destroyed in a fiery crash in the United States. The Italian supercar, owned by collector Bryan Salamone, is one of the most recognizable examples of the Aventador SVJ and previously starred in a Nicki Minaj music video. Sadly, it is no more after being burned to a crisp and completely destroyed.
2023 Honda Accord, 2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser, And Mercedes-AMG One Sets New ‘Ring Record: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden Says Elon Musk’s Relationships With Other Countries “Worthy Of Being Looked At”. US president Joe Biden has weighed in on the increasing scrutiny of the world’s richest man: Elon...
The Volvo ES100 Is A Fictional BMW i7 Rival Inspired By The EX90
This story contains illustrations of a fictional sedan created by digital artist Theottle who is neither related to nor endorsed by Volvo. Volvo introduced its new design language with the all-new EX90 flagship SUV, prompting independent digital artist Theottle to create a similarly-styled all-electric sedan that could become a direct rival to the likes of the BMW i7 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Donkervoort F22 Debuts Dec 10 With More Power And A Sub-1,800LB Weight Figure
Dutch automaker Donkervoort published more details about the upcoming F22 limited-production model together with a set of teasers while confirming a December 10 reveal. The new model will replace the long-running D8 GTO bringing improvements in performance, safety, and practicality. A selection of sketches and a teaser shot of the...
Mercedes-AMG’s Bright Yellow GT 63 S E Was Designed With Tennis Legend Roger Federer
A very special 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is heading to auction in late November and is expected to fetch between €200,000 ($203,647) and €250,000 ($254,558). Each and every Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to roll out of the factory is special but this particular example is unique because it was designed alongside tennis legend Roger Federer. The Swiss phenom recently retired with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name and has long been an ambassador for the German car manufacturer.
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
2024 Subaru Impreza Teased Again Prior To Next Week’s Debut
One week after publishing a cryptic teaser showing the silhouette of the 2024 Subaru Impreza, the automaker is back with a more revealing shot. Subaru also confirmed that the all-new compact hatchback will debut on November 17 as part of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The new generation of...
Tank 300 Frontier Edition Tastefully Combined With An Off-Road E-Bike
Ever wanted a car and e-bike combo? If you live in China, then you can now get a matching off-road-focused e-bike for your Tank 300 Frontier Edition, creating the ideal vehicle setup for weekend adventures. The cool-looking two-wheeler comes from a company called Buxus and is based on their EVA...
Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans
What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
