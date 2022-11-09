Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
Gonzales Inquirer
Snavely Forest Products to open rail-serve Gonzales location
A wholesale lumber and building products company will soon be opening a new 17-acre rail-serve location in Gonzales. Snavely Forest Products, a subsidiary of MacArthur Company, is opening the Gonzales division to better serve its target market and widen customer reach into the San Antonio-Austin and Southeast Corpus Christi region, the company announced.
This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
KSAT 12
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
mocomotive.com
Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin
Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Antonio
When a loved one can no longer live alone safely, assisted living communities provide the necessary care and company for them to age comfortably.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LBJ blanked Elgin 69-0 in its first Class 5A playoff game and Liberty Hill clobbered SA Highlands 63-17.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
