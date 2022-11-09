ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Good Time Oldies 107.5

You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
LLANO, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Snavely Forest Products to open rail-serve Gonzales location

A wholesale lumber and building products company will soon be opening a new 17-acre rail-serve location in Gonzales. Snavely Forest Products, a subsidiary of MacArthur Company, is opening the Gonzales division to better serve its target market and widen customer reach into the San Antonio-Austin and Southeast Corpus Christi region, the company announced.
GONZALES, TX
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884

SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin

Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
SEGUIN, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX

