Bleacher Report

NBA Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 Offseason Moves

It's still early in the 2022-23 NBA season, but try telling that to front offices and fanbases of teams with new additions that aren't living up to expectations. For those who've actually made financial and emotional investments, buyer's remorse can show up instantly, punting patience out of the room and inviting panic in its place. One rough week from a free-agent acquisition–or even a bad stretch in a single game—can make signings that once felt promising appear doomed.
Bleacher Report

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

LaMelo Ball to Make Season Debut for Hornets vs. Heat After Ankle Injury

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball will make his 2022-23 season debut Saturday night against the Miami Heat after recovering from a left ankle sprain,. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news earlier Saturday before the Hornets made it official. Ball suffered the ankle sprain during a preseason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says He Had a 'Direct and Candid' Conversation With Nets' Kyrie Irving

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times that he had a "direct and candid conversation" with Kyrie Irving this week after the Brooklyn Nets point guard shared an antisemitic film on social media last month. "He’s someone I’ve known for...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Subject of Calls From Multiple Teams

The New York Knicks have reportedly received calls from "several teams" asking about the trade availability of third-year guard Immanuel Quickley. SNY's Ian Begley reported Saturday the Knicks may be hesitant to move Quickley but noted rival NBA front offices believe New York will "consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches" in February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Jae Crowder, Suns Have Resumed Trade Talks After Cam Johnson Injury

Six weeks after announcing Jae Crowder wouldn't be with the team during training camp amid trade speculation, the Phoenix Suns are re-engaging in talks about dealing the veteran forward. On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 14:00 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Suns "have picked up" conversations about trading...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out vs. Pistons Because of Knee Injury

The Boston Celtics announced that guard Jaylen Brown will miss the team's road game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with a left knee contusion. On Friday, Brown made his first 10 shots en route to 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes in a 131-112 home win over the Denver Nuggets.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat

The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Ruled Out for Lakers vs. Kings With Adductor Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left adductor strain. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Thursday that an MRI revealed James had a strained left adductor and he was considered day-to-day. The team initially listed him as doubtful for the game against the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Bleacher Report

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NFL to Celebrate John Madden's Legacy with Thanksgiving Game Commemorations

The NFL announced Friday that it will begin an annual tradition of honoring the late John Madden with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Nov. 24. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement:. "No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden. Honoring his memory...

