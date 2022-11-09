Read full article on original website
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
As NFL Week 10 odds bear down on us, here’s the $20,000 question – or perhaps the $20 question for the throngs of recreational bettors: Will Josh Allen play this week?. On Thursday morning, it’s a pretty open-ended question. But the speculators are, well, speculating. Allen’s elbow issue is having a huge impact on odds for the Bills’ Sunday showdown on FOX against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers won't give T.J. Watt a full workload this week.
Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams injured his right leg and had to be carted the locker room in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Williams already had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half and the No. 2 Buckeyes leading Indiana 28-7.
USC loses RB Travis Dye to season-ending injury, Lincoln Riley says
If the USC Trojans are going to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff, they're going to have to do so without their star running back. Travis Dye, who transferred to USC from Oregon this past offseason, was carted off the field after...
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NFC East rivals set for Monday night meeting in Philadelphia
WASHINGTON (4-5) at PHILADELPHIA (8-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-4-1; Philadelphia 5-3. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-8 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Washington. LAST WEEK: Commanders lost to Vikings, 20-17. Eagles beat Houston 29-17 on Thursday, Nov. 3. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH...
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
Giants' Secondary Ticket Market Holding Steady as Second Half of Season Starts
According to SI Tickets, secondary ticket pricing for New York Giants tickets still holds steady in the middle of the pack.
Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind...
NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?
When the season began, no one would’ve thought that the Dallas Cowboys would be road favorites against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Week 10 odds market. But that’s where we are now, showing how much fortunes have changed over the past nine weeks. The Cowboys are not only favorites but growing ones for Sunday’s national game on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more
The 2022 NFL season has reached its halfway point, and with it comes a time for fans to look back and recognize the standout players and games from the first nine weeks. We at FOX Sports asked fans on social media to vote for your midseason winners in six categories: Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Broncos-Titans, pick
The Denver Broncos head to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. The Broncos are well-rested after a bye week, while the Titans lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup...
Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'
We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, per ESPN. Both players are expected to miss at least four games. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the season, as well as multiple injuries over the past two years. He has missed eight of the team's past 14 regular-season games, dating back to last year.
NFC West grades: How have Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks fared in 2022?
Up is down and down is up in the NFC West through the midpoint of this season. The Seattle Seahawks, predicted to finish last by most pundits nationally after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, shockingly lead the division at 6-3. "We love this team, we love...
UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels deemed 'most underrated' teams in college football
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew begins this Saturday with a brief analysis of their takes on the most underrated teams in college football. The crew's consensus comes down to UCLA and North Carolina as the top contenders, surprised at the Bruins' rank behind USC along with the Tar Heels' strong Heisman candidate.
