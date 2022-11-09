CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews has arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a baby boy earlier in the day. The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging to the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to prepare for the NFC South matchup. Meggi Matthews gave birth to a baby in Atlanta in the afternoon and Matthews immediately headed to owner Arthur Blank’s plane. He was flown to Charlotte and then escorted to Bank of America Stadium.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO