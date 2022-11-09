ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

KVIA

Falcons LT Matthews hurriedly joins team after birth of son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews has arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a baby boy earlier in the day. The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging to the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to prepare for the NFC South matchup. Meggi Matthews gave birth to a baby in Atlanta in the afternoon and Matthews immediately headed to owner Arthur Blank’s plane. He was flown to Charlotte and then escorted to Bank of America Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Michael Penix Jr. helps No. 25 Washington stun No. 6 Oregon, 37-34

On Saturday night, the No. 25 Washington Huskies pulled off an upset victory over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, 37-34. A Peyton Henry 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter clinched the win for Washington, but the play of junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ed the way for the Huskies' offense.
EUGENE, OR
KVIA

Svechnikov’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Oilers 7-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2. Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining. Brent Burns, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and forged a season split with Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made his season debut.
RALEIGH, NC

