Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...

1 DAY AGO