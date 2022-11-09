Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
NBC Sports
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
overtimeheroics.net
Final 2022 Croatia World Cup Roster
Croatia national team coach Zlatko Dalić has announced his final 26- man FIFA World Cup roster on Wednesday. He did so, by cutting the minimum of eight players from the Croatia provisional squad made public last week. Here is a look at the 2022 Croatia World Cup roster!. Goalkeepers:
lastwordonsports.com
Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
Difficult roster decisions await LAFC as it sorts out player contracts
General manager John Thorrington has to start making decisions Monday on LAFC's roster. He would like to keep most of the team together, but it might not be possible.
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Portland Tribune
Timbers retain coaching staff for 2023, add Ridgewell
Assistant coaches get contract extensions; list released for Friday's expansion draft; is big addition close?The Portland Timbers on Thursday, Nov. 10, announced stability in their coaching staff, plus the addition of Liam Ridgewell to Giovanni Savarese's staff. The club also announced its players who will be available for St. Louis CITY SC to grab should it choose to during Friday's Major League Soccer expansion draft. But perhaps the most intriguing news of the day was a report that the Timbers' deal to bring in 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Evander is all but done. Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com tweeted that the deal...
Comments / 0