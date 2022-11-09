Read full article on original website
Seahawks arrive in Munich, stay up, practice, go bowling. It’s how Pete Carroll did London
The method to how the veteran coach is approaching players’ sleep and schedule for Sunday’s game in Germany. It worked in London.
ESPN
Hackett on Russell Wilson wristband: 'If it helps, why not do it?'
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expounded Thursday on why quarterback Russell Wilson wore a wristband with a play sheet on it for the first time this season in the 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Oct. 30 in London. The Broncos (3-5) had some early-season struggles with...
Tyler Lockett 'Soft'? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics
Is Tyler Lockett "putting Seahawks fans on blast'' or simply offering an important perspective?
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train
Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Broncos' new captain talks new responsibility, old trade interest
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Captain Kareem, once again. Kareem Jackson was one of the Broncos’ defensive co-captains last season, a responsibility befitting a 12-year NFL starter. He is a defensive co-captain again this year after head coach Nathaniel Hackett named the safety to replace the now traded Bradley Chubb this week. It just took Jackson a while to become a captain again in his 13th NFL season.
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams.
Broncos notes: Illness, '70s love songs, spread through locker room
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Practice was finished, preparations for the Tennessee Titans were pretty much closed and quarterback Russell Wilson thought it was a good time to play some 1970s love songs. “Easy” by The Commodores. “Loving you is easy cause you’re beautiful” by Minnie Riperton. Wilson cranked his music...
