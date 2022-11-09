Read full article on original website
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Wisconsin's Most Dangerous Cities
Wisconsin has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Wisconsin, USA.By Svgalbertian - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
KEYC
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue an injunction against a large sanitation service — that oversees two southern Minnesota meat plants — for illegally employing minors. A filing was made against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation revealed that the company has...
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I tried eight energy-saving household products ahead of winter - including heated dryer, air fryer and hooded blanket'
Millions of households are seeing a massive increase in their energy bills, with direct debit payments doubling in price. The crippling hikes mean it's going to be a tough winter for most of the nation. Not only have our energy bills gone up, the price of food, fuel and pretty...
Generac recalls portable generators after 24 people got fingers cut off
Generac, a power generator manufacturer, has recalled over 300,000 units of its generators in the U.S. after receiving several reports of people getting their fingers amputated or crushed. This is the second time Generac products have been recalled following an initial recall of the same products in July 2021, according...
Strollers recalled after reports of frame cracking, sending children to the ground
More than 100,000 strollers are being recalled after several reports of the frame cracking, injuring the children using it.
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WFMJ.com
Generac portable generators recalled due to finger amputation, crushing hazard
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall of Generac portable generators after reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. The recall involves 6,500 watt and 8,000 watt Generac portable generators with the following Unit Type Numbers:. - XT8000E. - XT8000EFI. - GP6500. - GP6500E. - GP8000E. The...
DockATot cited for violating federal Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products
Officials charged with overseeing product safety have cited a popular product, saying it does not comply with infant sleep product regulations. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that it had issued a notice of violation to DockATot for selling “DockATot Deluxe+ Docks” manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, which do not comply with the requirements of the Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products.
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970 — hunters have used that 350 number to justify generous quotas, much to the chagrin of animal rights advocates. The draft plan the DNR released Thursday strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. Instead it recommends the DNR with the help of advisory committee monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. Neighboring Minnesota released an updated wolf plan in June that calls for maintaining that state’s wolf population between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. Recent estimates put the number of wolves in that state at 2,700.
ABC Action News
Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers in 2022: Buyer’s Guide, Memory Foam, Hybrid, and More
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Comfortable sleep is crucial for your overall health, but as a side sleeper, finding the right mattress can be a struggle. Is the best option for side sleepers a...
Wisconsin Says Residents Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, To Fly on a Plane in the U.S.
The Wisconsin DMV has a page on its website that says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a driver's license with a REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner. That is the deadline if you want to fly on a commercial plane, visit a military base or enter a federal building.
tripsavvy.com
The 8 Best Heated Vests of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A vest is one of the most underrated pieces of warming outdoor apparel. It provides boosted warmth and an increased range of motion compared to bulkier jackets and coats, making it ideal for higher-output sports like running, cycling, or ski touring. But a vest is also an excellent choice for staying warm while running errands, walking the dog, or dining outside in colder weather.
PC Magazine
How to Choose the Right Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid for You
If you've ever thought about getting a hearing aid, there has never been a better time. The creation of an over-the-counter (OTC) category, via a 2017 law(Opens in a new window) that finally went into effect on Oct. 17, makes it easier and cheaper for people to get hearing aids.
Here's how much school district referendum money was passed across Wisconsin
Voters across Wisconsin passed nearly $1.7 billion of school district referendums in Tuesday's election, according to data from the state Department of Public Instruction. The 64 referendums that passed came from all across the state and ranged from $200,000 to $175 million — for a total of $1,699,156,999. Because there are multiple types of referendums school districts can bring to voters, some districts had more than one question on ballots, so all of that money is going to 49 districts throughout the state.
