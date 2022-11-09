CDC investigating multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

CHICAGO — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – Illinois, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York – hospitalizing at least 13 people.

The CDC reports two cases in Illinois.

The CDC said that listeria is a hardy germ that can quickly spread between food and equipment or surfaces and is often difficult to remove entirely from deli counters and other food processing facilities.

Officials warn people to reheat deli meats and cheeses to 165 degrees.

Pregnant women and those 65 and older are the most at risk.

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

