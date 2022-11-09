ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CDC investigating multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

By Alonzo Small
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O72eM_0j56jcGI00

CHICAGO — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – Illinois, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York – hospitalizing at least 13 people.

SEE ALSO: Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’

The CDC reports two cases in Illinois.

The CDC said that listeria is a hardy germ that can quickly spread between food and equipment or surfaces and is often difficult to remove entirely from deli counters and other food processing facilities.

Officials warn people to reheat deli meats and cheeses to 165 degrees.

READ MORE: Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination

Pregnant women and those 65 and older are the most at risk.

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Here’s where Democrats, GOP stand in the midterms

Midterm election results have been trickling in on Thursday after initial results showed modest gains for Republicans on election night earlier this week. Control of the Senate has yet to be determined, with results from Nevada and Arizona still coming in and a runoff in Georgia’s Senate race slated for December. The battle for the […]
NEVADA STATE
WGN Radio

Keith Ellison wins reelection as Minnesota attorney general

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is projected to win reelection, beating out Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s midterms. Schultz conceded on Wednesday, saying that “although the race for Attorney General had not been formally called, the results were clear.” The Associated Press also called the race on Wednesday.  “Finally AP-official. Thank you again, […]
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN Radio

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada as of Thursday, but Clark County election officials […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WGN Radio

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday

Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference that a little more than 50,000 ballots still need […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WGN Radio

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo shortly before 9 p.m. ET. Sisolak […]
NEVADA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy