Chicago, IL

NASCAR sets the time for the inaugural Chicago Street Race

By Larry Hawley
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – The route of the course has been announced and some tickets are set to go on sale this week.

Now fans of NASCAR know when the first stock car races on the streets of Chicago will start this coming summer.

In their announcement of the times and broadcast schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, NASCAR set the start for the two events that are part of the inaugural Chicago Street Race:

  • July 1st – Xfinity Race – 4 PM Central
  • July 2nd – Cup Race – 4:30 PM Central

This announcement comes just a day ahead of the beginning of ticket sales for the event on Thursday , as two-day reserve tickets and premium packages will be available to purchase at 10 a.m.

The race will be televised on the NBC network.

See the streets NASCAR will race in Chicago in 2023

This past July, NASCAR announced the start of this new event in Chicago as they’ll take to a 2.2 mile, 12-turn street course that starts and ends on Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.

It’s the first time that a stock car race has been staged downtown and marks the return of NASCAR to the Chicagoland area for the first time since 2019. That’s when Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet hosted Cup, Xfinity, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in June of that year.

See NASCAR’s history in the Chicagoland area

On Wednesday, NASCAR opened a new downtown Chicago office at Two Prudential Plaza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese along with other city dignitaries.

You can see more coverage of NASCAR’s first street race by clicking here.

