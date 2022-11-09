Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Shake Shack Has Launched an Entire Lineup of Holiday Milkshakes
Shake Shack continues to confidently disrupt the fast-casual restaurant space with its innovation. Last month, for example, the chain teamed up with Chef Enrique Olvera to collaborate on an ant-infused, three-course meal. But just because we're obsessed with Shake Shack's gastronomic experiments doesn't mean we're not equally into its more...
iheart.com
Food: Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day
Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day. National Sandwich Day is Thursday, and to celebrate, Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers that are “sandwiched” in the middle seat of their flight. The idea? Subway wants to make flying...
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Subway’s next menu upgrade: Pickles
Subway introduced a brand-new pickle today, just in time for National Pickle Day on Monday. The thicker, crisper, juicier pickle is the latest ingredient upgrade from the chain, which has been working on a menu refresh since last year. The dill-flavored pickles were chosen to complement the meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces in Subway’s sandwiches.
McDonald’s steak, egg and cheese bagel is back for a limited time
McDonald’s steak, egg and cheese bagel is back for a limited time. The sausage and bacon bagel sandwiches have also returned to menus. The steak, egg and cheese bagel – and its sibling sandwiches – is back on McDonald’s menus in Michigan for a limited time, the company announced.
A delicious new babka is coming to popular Breads Bakery this month
Everything at Breads Bakery is exquisite, which is why we get oh-so-excited when the sweets shop introduces a brand new item every so often. Beginning December 1, patrons will get to order a new bialy babka, which the bakery is releasing in collaboration with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen fame as a way to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launches festive cups with two new hot drinks
For the 2022 Festive season at McDonald’s McCafé, customers are getting #ReindeerReady with the return of the Christmas Cup. This year’s brand new design features a collection of Christmas icons including crackers, candy canes, holly and festive jumpers in the season’s colours - red and green.
4 Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Items You Should Buy Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!
Thanksgiving falls just between spooky season and wintry holidays, making it the perfect time to sip on something pumpkin spice-flavored, or eat an autumnal vegetable. It’s also synonymous with classic turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other essentials. With that said, we rounded up four Thanksgiving-themed, seasonal items from Trader...
Which wines pair well with vegan foods? Give these suggested products a try
It is World Vegan Month, which is an opportunity for plant-based eaters around the globe to celebrate their lifestyle. The vegan lifestyle revolves around an individual’s diet, which not only eschews meat but also fish, dairy, eggs, and honey in addition to products such as leather or fur. World...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Most people love ice cream. But is ice cream really a harmless treat for dogs, or will it cause a major bellyache?Unfortunately, although it may be tempting to share your cone with your four-legged friend, it’s best to avoid giving ice cream to dogs. Why Dogs Can’t Eat Ice...
Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
TODAY.com
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie
Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
Instagram Is Divided Over Aldi's Turkey Stuffing Chips
Everyone has their own favorite foods when it comes to November's annual feast day, but there is a handful of traditional staples in most homes across the United States. We're talking about the massive roast turkey that's the piece de resistance of the Thanksgiving meal, the army of side dishes like mashed potatoes and stuffing, and the classic desserts like pumpkin pie and apple pie. According to a YouGov survey, turkey and stuffing are two of the most popular Thanksgiving dishes, with 83% and 77% of people respectively choosing them as their go-tos over other options in 2020.
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
