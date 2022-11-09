ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Dems win big in Michigan

In a historic power shift, Michigan Democrats take control of the state House and Senate. The win has Republicans rethinking Trump-picked candidates. Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Matthew Dowd weigh in.Nov. 12, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here. Unsold Alaska Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. Highest-Yield Savings Accounts With Best Rates For Seniors. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. How to get more done on macOS Ventura. 4 new apps for productivity. TheWalletGuru /
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy