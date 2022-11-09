Read full article on original website
Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022.
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’
Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022.
The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory
This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
'Workers talking to workers': Culinary union makes heavy lift for Democrats in Nevada
Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, talks with Alex Wagner about the hard work and manpower his union has brought to door knocking and vote curing to help secure Democratic wins in the midterm elections. Nov. 12, 2022.
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals
Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”
NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest developments in the Arizona Senate race, the Nevada Senate race and the Arizona governor's race.Nov. 11, 2022.
Dems win big in Michigan
In a historic power shift, Michigan Democrats take control of the state House and Senate. The win has Republicans rethinking Trump-picked candidates. Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Matthew Dowd weigh in.Nov. 12, 2022.
The election was about truth vs. lies, says Michigan secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Morning Joe to discuss her re-election and why she says the election was about truth vs. lies.Nov. 10, 2022.
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Republican Joe Lombardo wins the Nevada race for governor against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. Nov. 12, 2022.
Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it
Maryland's Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore joins Morning Joe to discuss his run, why he says 'this is going to be Maryland's decade' and his plans for getting people back to work.Nov. 10, 2022.
Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer
An MSNBC panel discusses Democratic midterm success in state legislatures and in particularly in Michigan where reelected Governor Gretchen Whitmer will head a Democratic controlled state government for the first time in decades. Nov. 10, 2022.
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow discusses how abortion was a top issue for many voters, leading to Democrats winning races where abortion rights were at stakeNov. 10, 2022.
Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence
Vaughn Hillyard, correspondent for NBC News, talks about the wild, baseless accusations Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to make as votes are being counted in Arizona, casting baseless aspersions even on ostensible political allies and risking inciting violence from already radicalized extremist among her following. Nov. 10, 2022.
