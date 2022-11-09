Read full article on original website
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans tallied key victories on a night when the GOP nationwide struggled to generate the wins historically associated with a midterm election under an opposing party’s president. They won the governor’s race by the largest margin in over 30 years and reached a supermajority in the legislature. South Carolina GOP officials attribute their success in part to a historically large ground campaign, strong candidates at the top and record straight-ticket voting. After sustaining such great losses, some state Democrats are questioning the enthusiasm among the party’s base. Democratic straight ticket vote totals fell dramatically compared to the number four years ago despite increased voter registration.
Why AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the governor’s race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they’re processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind.
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say no powder was in two suspicious unopened envelopes found at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor. The Kari Lake campaign said Saturday that an additional envelope containing a white powdery substance was earlier tossed into the trash by a staffer who did not notify security before it was emptied. Phoenix emergency officials say they were called to the building last weekend on a report of an envelope containing suspicious powder. The gubernatorial race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too early to call as of Saturday morning.
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night. “The suggestion by the Republican National Committee that there is something untoward going...
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
Tracking a freezing weekend, snow chance ahead
Today: Wind chill in the teens early in the morning. Highs only reach the mid-30s with a feels-like below freezing all day. Tomorrow: A slight rebound in temperatures as we start out in the 20s. Highs will reach the lower 40s but expect the wind chill to remain in the 30s.
Tracking overnight showers and storms
Today: Winds will switch from the southwest to the northwest late this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front promotes showers and storms. Mid-Missouri can expect strong winds, isolated heavy rainfall, and thunder with tonight's system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool dramatically as showers and storms continue to track to...
Tracking a return of winter weather
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s tonight aided by strong northwesterly flowing winds up to 20 mph. These cooler temperatures and high winds lead to overnight wind chills into the mid to upper teens. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures Saturday warm into the mid-30s as skies become mostly...
