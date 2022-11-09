TROY, NY – Last week included several upsets en route to this weekend’s sectional championship matchups. In Class AA, the expected CBA and Shen matchup came to fruition while Averill Park upset Burnt Hills to move on to their first sectional championship game since 2016 where they will play Niskayuna in Class A. Lansingburgh fought off a Glens Falls comeback to move on to face Ravena for the Class B title and Schuylerville had an overtime win over Fonda to move on to take the Lake George coop will battle for the Class C title. Finally, in Class D Chatham and Cambridge/Salem will battle for that championship.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO