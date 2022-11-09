Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Entire Mechanicville Community Vying For Boys’ Soccer State ‘Ship
Mechanicville is a special community. I know because I was born and raised there and have returned to raise my family in this amazing city. The Mechanicville boys' soccer team is now on the cusp of winning the first-ever state championship for any boys program in Mechanicville School history and the entire community is rooting for them.
Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Nine Shaker athletes celebrate college commitments
Nine Shaker High School athletes celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday.
Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional Football Championship Weekend
TROY, NY – Last week included several upsets en route to this weekend’s sectional championship matchups. In Class AA, the expected CBA and Shen matchup came to fruition while Averill Park upset Burnt Hills to move on to their first sectional championship game since 2016 where they will play Niskayuna in Class A. Lansingburgh fought off a Glens Falls comeback to move on to face Ravena for the Class B title and Schuylerville had an overtime win over Fonda to move on to take the Lake George coop will battle for the Class C title. Finally, in Class D Chatham and Cambridge/Salem will battle for that championship.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lansingburgh continues to embrace underdog role in sectional final
TROY, NY – If you had asked anyone outside of the Lansingburgh Football locker room the Knights’ chances at a sectional title this year most would have said they were probably pretty low. “Everything we do we know we are going in as an underdog,” said Lansingburgh senior...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: CBA wins back-to-back Section II, Class AA title with 21-0 win over Shen
TROY, NY — Friday night’s Section II, Class AA Super Bowl matchup between CBA and Shen was not a coming out party for Donald Jones. It was business as usual. “Donnie was Donnie again tonight,” said CBA Head Coach Bob Burns. “When he’s like that, it’s tough.”
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
Troy Record
Local college presidents talk about current challenges during forum
TROY, N.Y. — Local college presidents met at the Hilton Garden Inn on Hoosick Street early Thursday morning to participate in a College Presidents’ Forum. The annual meeting, a key event for the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, was an opportunity to discuss the state of higher education in the Capital Region.
Cage Wars returning to Rivers Casino in January
After a sold-out Cage Wars event on November 4, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 55 is set for January 20, 2023, at the Rivers Event Center.
Troy Record
Entertainment calendar
Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. PUTNAM PLACE: 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs. Consider The Source, 8 p.m. www.putnamplace.com. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Roost.World, Ryan Flynn, Architrave, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. UNIVERSAL PRESERVATION HALL: 25 Washington St., Saratoga Springs. Justin Roberts (Not Ready for Naptime), 6 p.m. universalpreservationhall.org. PROCTORS:...
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Troy Record
40th annual Troy Victorian Stroll set for Dec. 4
TROY, N.Y. — The annual Troy Victorian Stroll is returning for its 40th year on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce invites the public to experience the holiday splendor as the streets of historic downtown Troy come alive with Victorian-era “Gilded Age” magic.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Troy Record
Saratoga County History Center hosts Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Brookside Museum, recently rebranded as the Saratoga County History Center, hosted a Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. The event served as a fundraiser for the museum to support continued operation. The festival was sponsored by DeCrescente Distributing Company, who provided all...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
Next Phase in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor Includes Union College?
Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady has become a beautiful development that includes apartments, condos, restaurants, and many businesses. As the retail spaces fill up, there are still many plans for the area surrounding it. One of those plans may include Union College. The Last Few Retail Spaces Are Filling Up. It...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Comments / 0