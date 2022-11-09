ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional Football Championship Weekend

TROY, NY – Last week included several upsets en route to this weekend’s sectional championship matchups. In Class AA, the expected CBA and Shen matchup came to fruition while Averill Park upset Burnt Hills to move on to their first sectional championship game since 2016 where they will play Niskayuna in Class A. Lansingburgh fought off a Glens Falls comeback to move on to face Ravena for the Class B title and Schuylerville had an overtime win over Fonda to move on to take the Lake George coop will battle for the Class C title. Finally, in Class D Chatham and Cambridge/Salem will battle for that championship.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Troy Record

Local college presidents talk about current challenges during forum

TROY, N.Y. — Local college presidents met at the Hilton Garden Inn on Hoosick Street early Thursday morning to participate in a College Presidents’ Forum. The annual meeting, a key event for the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, was an opportunity to discuss the state of higher education in the Capital Region.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Entertainment calendar

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. PUTNAM PLACE: 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs. Consider The Source, 8 p.m. www.putnamplace.com. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Roost.World, Ryan Flynn, Architrave, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. UNIVERSAL PRESERVATION HALL: 25 Washington St., Saratoga Springs. Justin Roberts (Not Ready for Naptime), 6 p.m. universalpreservationhall.org. PROCTORS:...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

40th annual Troy Victorian Stroll set for Dec. 4

TROY, N.Y. — The annual Troy Victorian Stroll is returning for its 40th year on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce invites the public to experience the holiday splendor as the streets of historic downtown Troy come alive with Victorian-era “Gilded Age” magic.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

Saratoga County History Center hosts Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Brookside Museum, recently rebranded as the Saratoga County History Center, hosted a Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. The event served as a fundraiser for the museum to support continued operation. The festival was sponsored by DeCrescente Distributing Company, who provided all...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY

