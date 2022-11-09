Read full article on original website
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
‘The English’ reviews: Emily Blunt elevates ‘visual knockout’; predicted to earn her 7th Golden Globe nomination
On November 11, 2022, Amazon Prime Video released “The English,” a throwback to the Westerns of yesteryear that follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. SAG Award winner Emily Blunt stars in the series with Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones and Ciaran Hinds. The six-part drama was written and directed by Emmy nominee Hugo Blick. With a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has garnered accolades amongst the majority of the critics. The consensus reads, “A visual knockout elevated by Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer’s...
BAFTA Breakthrough unveils 2022 creatives – including EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Big Boys' Jack Rooke
BAFTA Breakthrough has unveiled its creatives for 2022. EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is among those named this year, alongside Big Boys writer Jack Rooke, and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod. Every year, the arts charity’s flagship talent initiative selects a number of...
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Jennifer Aniston opens up about exploring IVF, trying to get pregnant in the past
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jennifer Aniston is sharing new details about her efforts to become pregnant in the past. In a new cover interview with Allure, the Friends star revealed she went through in-vitro fertilization and was "throwing everything" at trying to become pregnant. The actress indicated she tried to get pregnant...
Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)
“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Eyebrows: “Powder Brow Day”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared the beauty procedure helping her achieve “tight brows.”. Back in 2019, Melissa Gorga brought her husband, Joe Gorga, along with her to an eyebrow waxing appointment. “We’re man-browing Joe today,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member announced in her Instagram Stories at the time, showing how she and her hubby kept themselves well groomed. “You need this done,” Melissa quipped. “Your eyebrows gotta match your wife’s, you know what I mean? Your wife’s got some tight brows — you gotta match her!”
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Craig T. Nelson’s Salary Demands for ‘Modern Family’ Cost Him a Ton of Money in the Long Run
Craig T. Nelson is known to modern TV audiences as Zeek in 'Parenthood.' He was almost cast as Jay in 'Modern Family.' The role ultimately went to Ed O'Neill.
When Blake Lively Revealed How Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ Tortured Her During a Plane Ride
True love is when two people can tell each other anything without the fear of being judged. Therefore, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the best couples in Hollywood. These two openly pull each other’s legs and make fun of each other. While doing that, they also love each other. However, did you know Reynolds’ Deadpool literally tortured Lively during a flight ride? Well, she once openly talked about it.
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Warrior Nun season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know
Warrior Nun spoilers follow. Our fervent prayers were answered when Netflix resurrected Warrior Nun for a second season that launched on November 10, 2022. But what does the future hold for the fantasy teen franchise? Will Warrior Nun rise yet again for a third outing?. At this time of writing,...
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
