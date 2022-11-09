ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

On Target News

On Campus ACT to be Administered at Motlow College on 3 Dates

Motlow State Community College Testing Center will administer the On-Campus ACT exam on November 17, December 15, and January 4 from 12:30 PM – 4 PM. The test is administered in room 1043 of the Crouch Center on the Moore/Tullahoma County campus. The On-Campus ACT Test is for individuals...
On Target News

Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Use Caution as Repairs are made Traffic Light in Hillsboro

The traffic light in Hillsboro at the intersection of State Highways 41 and 127 is operating as a flashing light (yellow/red). Please approach the intersection with caution. Drivers should stop appropriately when flashing red and/or proceed with caution when flashing yellow. Efforts are underway to repair the traffic light. One...
HILLSBORO, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School

Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
SEWANEE, TN
On Target News

Warren County man sentenced to Federal Prison

Kerry Shane Smith, a Warren County resident, plead guilty in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison, to be released on supervised probation at the end of that sentence. In addition, Smith was ordered to pay $74,500 in fines.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
Community Policy