Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBell Buckle, TN
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
On Campus ACT to be Administered at Motlow College on 3 Dates
Motlow State Community College Testing Center will administer the On-Campus ACT exam on November 17, December 15, and January 4 from 12:30 PM – 4 PM. The test is administered in room 1043 of the Crouch Center on the Moore/Tullahoma County campus. The On-Campus ACT Test is for individuals...
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
Use Caution as Repairs are made Traffic Light in Hillsboro
The traffic light in Hillsboro at the intersection of State Highways 41 and 127 is operating as a flashing light (yellow/red). Please approach the intersection with caution. Drivers should stop appropriately when flashing red and/or proceed with caution when flashing yellow. Efforts are underway to repair the traffic light. One...
Two Lincoln County Jail Escapees Located; One Captured, One Deceased
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
Man and Woman Now Charged after 9 year-old Shot in Grundy County last month
Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana on October 16, 2022. Nine year-old Jax Coulter’s family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it’s where the gun came from that has led to the arrest of the two adults.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School
Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Warren County man sentenced to Federal Prison
Kerry Shane Smith, a Warren County resident, plead guilty in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison, to be released on supervised probation at the end of that sentence. In addition, Smith was ordered to pay $74,500 in fines.
Be Aware of Road Closures in Tullahoma for Saturday’s Wobble Gobble 5K
The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5K is Saturday in Tullahoma and officials want the public of areas that will be impacted. Please be aware that runners will be present on Saturday morning from approximately 8:00am to 10:30am. Main areas that will be affected are as follows:. Right lane...
1 inmate dead, 1 captured after escaping from Lincoln County
Residents in southern Tennessee and northern Alabama are asked to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from their work area in Lincoln County Saturday morning.
Juvenile Charged after Threat made at Franklin County High School
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has taken a juvenile into custody and charged for making threats that were written on a wall at Franklin County High School Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office takes these threats seriously and worked quickly to find the person responsible. One of...
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
