Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
New Prague Times
Jane Busch, 92
Jane Busch, age 92, of New Prague, formerly of St. Benedict, died peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Belle Plaine Township on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Bartusek) Neisen. She was raised on the family farm near Union Hill, MN, attended a country schoolhouse, and graduated from New Prague High School.
New Prague Times
Heather Nichole Nelson (Traver), 43
Heather Nichole Nelson (Traver), 43, of New Prague, died Monday, October 17, 2022. Born in Fussa,Tokyo, Japan. She was a GSR at Coborns and loved being outdoors, fishing and being with her family. Heather is survived by her children, Adrianna Montanye (Cody Martin), Emma Nelson (Drake Efta) and Blake Nelson,...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
KEYC
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
New Prague Times
Veterans Day honors
Major Rev. Eugene Theisen (US Air Force, retired), center, talks to students at St. Wenceslaus School during Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. Behind him are members of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Theisen spoke about his experiences as a chaplain in the Air Force and answered questions from the students and their parents that attended the Veterans Day service.
New Prague Times
Trojans win section championship
The New Prague High School girls' swimming and diving team advanced a dozen swimmers and divers in six events to the state meet next week at the University of Minnesota while claiming its first-ever section team championship tonight in Rochester. The Trojans defeated Mankato West, 371.5 to 339, for the...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
How Minnesota high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) Class 6A Rosemount 27, Centennial 0 Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner passed for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the ...
Christmas decor ideas from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Discover inspirational design ideas for home and outdoors that celebrate the best of the holiday season at Bachman's Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The Home Tour runs through Dec. 11 at the Bachman's Lyndale store. The tour is open 7 days a week. Tickets...
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Underinsured: Maple Grove burn survivor shares warning on lack of home insurance
MAPLE GROVE, Minn — A Maple Grove man not only lost his home but his wife of 52 years in a fire back in May. Dave wasn't able to rebuild the home he shared with his wife for more than four decades, and that's why he is now sharing his story to help others.
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
