Maple Grove, MN

New Prague Times

Jane Busch, 92

Jane Busch, age 92, of New Prague, formerly of St. Benedict, died peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Belle Plaine Township on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Bartusek) Neisen. She was raised on the family farm near Union Hill, MN, attended a country schoolhouse, and graduated from New Prague High School.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Heather Nichole Nelson (Traver), 43

Heather Nichole Nelson (Traver), 43, of New Prague, died Monday, October 17, 2022. Born in Fussa,Tokyo, Japan. She was a GSR at Coborns and loved being outdoors, fishing and being with her family. Heather is survived by her children, Adrianna Montanye (Cody Martin), Emma Nelson (Drake Efta) and Blake Nelson,...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place

Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
KASSON, MN
New Prague Times

Veterans Day honors

Major Rev. Eugene Theisen (US Air Force, retired), center, talks to students at St. Wenceslaus School during Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. Behind him are members of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Theisen spoke about his experiences as a chaplain in the Air Force and answered questions from the students and their parents that attended the Veterans Day service.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Trojans win section championship

The New Prague High School girls' swimming and diving team advanced a dozen swimmers and divers in six events to the state meet next week at the University of Minnesota while claiming its first-ever section team championship tonight in Rochester. The Trojans defeated Mankato West, 371.5 to 339, for the...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KARE 11

Christmas decor ideas from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Discover inspirational design ideas for home and outdoors that celebrate the best of the holiday season at Bachman's Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The Home Tour runs through Dec. 11 at the Bachman's Lyndale store. The tour is open 7 days a week. Tickets...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

1 dead in White Bear Lake crash

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.  Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod County Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN

