'I would do it all over' | America's youngest WWII veteran was sent to war at age 14
SAN ANTONIO — On this Veteran's Day we are honoring the youngest living World War II veteran. Like many Americans, Bob Kelso signed up to fight in World War Two. But - he was only 13 years old. He was sent into battle and wounded - one of the youngest Americans ever to receive the Purple Heart.
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
The deals range from drink discounts at a craft brewery to free meals at several chain restaurants.
Army seeks information in the death of Staff Sergeant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Army investigators have reason to believe that individuals in San Angelo have information surrounding the murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was shot to death with a high-powered rifle in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX. A vehicle of interest […]
Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution
William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 10 - Nov. 12, 2022
TEXAS, USA — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Two nonpartisan civil rights organizations on Wednesday said redistricting by the Texas Legislature diluted and "weakened" the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where a Republican Latina was elected to represent a border district for the first time ever.
Texan dies from suspected electrocution near Election Day polling place
A city employee in Houston was killed on Election Day after reportedly being electrocuted near a polling place. Houston Mayor Sylvester turner said the unidentified city employee was killed in a work-related accident on Tuesday, November 8, at Melrose Park and ABC 13 reports the person was likely electrocuted in the basket of a cherry picker truck that was extended near a flood light pole at the community center. Centerpoint Energy said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle "the individual was working on customer-owned equipment ... to install lighting at the park."
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Man shot and killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed Friday morning by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was also working as a security guard at an apartment complex. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road for a shooting.
Planning to park at The Pearl? Read this first.
SAN ANTONIO — Before November of this year, there were multiple free parking lots at the Pearl. Now drivers are finding they must pay up to 10 dollars, with their phone, to park in the main lot off of East Grayson Street. Drivers can be found in the parking...
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
$50,000 reward offered for information in Army staff sergeant’s death on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information in the 2021 shooting death of Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. Mitchell, 30, was gunned down in her white Dodge Charger on Jan. 1, 2021, as she drove on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Mitchell...
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham Chats About the New Season of Yellowstone
Over the course of four seasons, Yellowstone has blossomed into one of the most popular series on television. The neo-Western tells the story of the Dutton family—led by Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley—who own the largest ranch in Montana. One of their main foils is Chief Thomas Rainwater, played expertly by San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham, who wants to reclaim Yellowstone from the Dutton family, as he says it was stolen from Native Americans.
