Gilman, IL

bccolonels.com

Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting

“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WCIA

Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force

WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force.  “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said.  Every day as a […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisstate.edu

Redbird Legacy: Muehling triplets thriving 25 years after graduation

It’s been 25 years since the Muehling triplets graduated from Illinois State University. All three have gone on to successful careers, thanks in part to the years they spent on campus. Now 47, Damon, Darin, and Doug (in their birth order) are scattered across the country from coast to coast but remain close to one another.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Courier Cafe ownership changes over

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire

UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away

GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
CHICAGO, IL
kcc.edu

Toy Drive underway

The Kankakee Community College Veteran's Association is having a Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Donations of new or gently used toys are being accepted until Dec. 2, 2022 to help children. Drop-off locations are all at KCC, 100 College Drive in Kankakee:. First floor near the main entrance. Welcome Center.
KANKAKEE, IL

