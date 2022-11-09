BBQ, Silent Auction,Golf Tourney, music…7th Annual Gift of Hope this SaturdayNov. 12 in Devine for Audrey Jane Capps

Read full article on original website
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale
A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In San Antonio
Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.
KTSA
Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expecting freezing temperatures overnight for parts of the Texas Hill Country both Saturday and Sunday morning. After a cold front arrives Friday afternoon, overnight lows are expected to drop well into the 30s in areas including Kerrville, Fredericksburg and possibly Boerne.
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
KTSA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area along and south of a line from. LaGrange to Bastrop to San Antonio to Uvalde until 6 p.m. Weather forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and...
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
