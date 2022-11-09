ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

BBQ, Silent Auction,Golf Tourney, music…7th Annual Gift of Hope this SaturdayNov. 12 in Devine for Audrey Jane Capps

By admin
devinenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
yolotx.com

A Hallmark Christmas in Boerne

With the holiday’s right around the corner, it’s never too early to start planning. Boerne is the perfect place to get you into the Christmas spirit with annual events and a main street filled with local businesses that won’t leave you empty-handed. Starting with the weekend after...
BOERNE, TX
Kicker 102.5

You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
LLANO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of

What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale

A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy