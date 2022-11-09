ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Johnson is Finally Giving Fans The One Thing We Always Wanted

It's a Thanksgiving miracle -- yeah, we don't skip straight to Christmas 'round these parts. Frankly, I'm surprised we haven't gotten this from Cody Johnson before. Cody Johnson and his band The Rockin' CJB are set to release their first live album. That's right, one of the best live bands we've seen in our lifetimes is finally giving us that us that ever elusive live album.
Look Inside Beyonce’s Childhood Home In Houston, TX

If you know anything about Beyonce, she's gonna rep TEXAS. Her current album "Renaissance" continues to get burn all across the charts including right here on Kiss-FM with her latest smash hit "Cuff It" and there's rumors that she may put in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders NFL Team with husband Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date

American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode. The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19. In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the...
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

