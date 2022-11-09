ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

Stanceworks' Honda-Powered Ferrari 244 GTK Is Done – Kind of

I’ve been following Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and his Honda-powered Ferrari build for years at this point. It’s been an interesting ride, to say the least, and getting to see the car the week before it was supposed to be at SEMA was a high point of the year for me. Now though, the car is done — kind of.

