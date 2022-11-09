Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Denmark World Cup Preview: Eriksen’s Return a Spark for the Danes
The Danes made a storybook run to the Euro 2020 semifinals after Christian Eriksen’s near-death experience, but their success is sustainable.
CBS Sports
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Chelsea Transfer Room
Report: Mason Mount's Chelsea Contract Talks Hit A Stalemate
Contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea have reportedly came to a halt.
Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included Friday in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and...
ESPN
Liverpool's James Milner joins the Premier League's 600 club
James Milner passed a rare and truly astounding career milestone when he featured off the bench for Liverpool in their 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old midfielder's name on the teamsheet saw his initiation into the illustrious and thoroughly exclusive club of players who...
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Un-Rotate
Frank Lampard opted to make 11 changes for the midweek cup game at Bournemouth and the Everton players duly responded – by showing why they haven’t been regular starters for the Blues this season. And it was no youthful line-up. It was a team full of senior players...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
SB Nation
Report: Atletico, Juventus targeting Emerson Royal for summer transfer
There’s some distressing transfer news this morning that could potentially upset a portion of you reading this article this morning, and I’m sorry for any harm that could be caused by this. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, both Atletico Madrid and Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur fullback/wingback Emerson Royal as a prime transfer target for this summer’s window as they look to refresh their squad.
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
Ivan Toney double stuns Manchester City, two days after exclusion from England's World Cup squad
Brentford defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, ending City's run of 16 consecutive home victories with a breathtaking breakaway goal in the 98th minute that sealed victory.
SB Nation
Graham Potter’s search for answers continues as Chelsea lose again
We came, we saw, we ... got the participation trophy. Then again, did anyone actually expect Chelsea to win? Regardless of how you might rate the job Graham Potter’s done so far, it didn’t seem like anyone actually expected Chelsea to win against Newcastle United at St James’. And so we didn’t.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Comments / 0