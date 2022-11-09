ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

casualhoya.com

MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
umterps.com

Terps Head To Missouri For Tiger Style Invite

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland travels to Kansas City, Missouri for the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday. Six schools will wrestle at the Invite: Maryland, Missouri, Little Rock, Illinois, Drexel, and Cal Poly. The action can be caught on FloWrestling. The bracket has yet to be announced. The Terrapins are...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Swept By No. 9 Gophers

Box Score MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Maryland volleyball dropped its match in straight sets (12-25, 13-25, 16-25) against No. 9 Minnesota on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion. After the Golden Gophers (16-7, 11-4 B1G) took the first set, the Terps (14-13, 5-10 B1G) used a 4-0 run to pull to within three during set two. Maryland battled in set three, in which sophomore Erin Morrissey saw action and recorded three kills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
umterps.com

Terps Back On The Road To Face #9 Minnesota, #3 Wisconsin

Maryland (14-12, 5-9 B1G) at #9 Minnesota (15-7, 10-4 B1G) Maryland (14-12, 5-9 B1G) at #3 Wisconsin (19-3, 10-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland continues Big Ten play on the road this weekend as they face two top 10 opponents. The Terps begin their weekend with a Friday night match against #9 Minnesota at 7:30 ET. Maryland will then head to Madison to face #3 Wisconsin on Saturday night at 8 ET. Both matches will be streamed on B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland, winning ticket holder claims major prize

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A convenience store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions Ticket, making one lucky ticket holder a millionaire. If you bought a ticket at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, you may be Maryland’s newest millionaire. Three winning tickets in Maryland, Georgia and New York matched the first five numbers in the drawing to capture $1 million second-tier prizes, and an Illinois player who added Megaplier to the ticket quadrupled the prize to $4 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County

The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
High School Football PRO

Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Wbaltv.com

TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?

Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD

