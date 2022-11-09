Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
MM 11.10: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball early signing day roundup
Yesterday, athletes across the country signed their national letters of intent, signing on to their NCAA schools for their athletic futures. Both Maryland men’s and women’s basketball picked up some impressive signees. On the men’s side of things, head coach Kevin Willard has put together a recruiting class...
casualhoya.com
MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!
Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
umterps.com
Terps Head To Missouri For Tiger Style Invite
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland travels to Kansas City, Missouri for the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday. Six schools will wrestle at the Invite: Maryland, Missouri, Little Rock, Illinois, Drexel, and Cal Poly. The action can be caught on FloWrestling. The bracket has yet to be announced. The Terrapins are...
umterps.com
Terps Swept By No. 9 Gophers
Box Score MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Maryland volleyball dropped its match in straight sets (12-25, 13-25, 16-25) against No. 9 Minnesota on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion. After the Golden Gophers (16-7, 11-4 B1G) took the first set, the Terps (14-13, 5-10 B1G) used a 4-0 run to pull to within three during set two. Maryland battled in set three, in which sophomore Erin Morrissey saw action and recorded three kills.
Maryland scores in bunches to race past Western Carolina
Julian Reese scored 19 points and sparked one of several Maryland scoring runs as the host Terrapins defeated Western Carolina
umterps.com
Terps Back On The Road To Face #9 Minnesota, #3 Wisconsin
Maryland (14-12, 5-9 B1G) at #9 Minnesota (15-7, 10-4 B1G) Maryland (14-12, 5-9 B1G) at #3 Wisconsin (19-3, 10-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland continues Big Ten play on the road this weekend as they face two top 10 opponents. The Terps begin their weekend with a Friday night match against #9 Minnesota at 7:30 ET. Maryland will then head to Madison to face #3 Wisconsin on Saturday night at 8 ET. Both matches will be streamed on B1G+.
WJLA
Playoff weather: DMV high school football postseason rolls on despite rain from Nicole
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — November football in the remnants of Hurricane Nicole -- what better way to find out which teams REALLY want to advance through the state playoffs?. The postseason rolls on across the DMV, and just like all season, 7News is On Your Sideline with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV, rain or shine.
Morgan State beats school by 81
Morgan State had its way with Penn State Greater Allegheny, a non-NCAA school, on Thursday evening at home. The post Morgan State beats school by 81 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Upper Marlboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Upper Marlboro. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland, winning ticket holder claims major prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A convenience store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions Ticket, making one lucky ticket holder a millionaire. If you bought a ticket at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, you may be Maryland’s newest millionaire. Three winning tickets in Maryland, Georgia and New York matched the first five numbers in the drawing to capture $1 million second-tier prizes, and an Illinois player who added Megaplier to the ticket quadrupled the prize to $4 million.
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
Fairfax Times
Madison Football wins Concorde District, earns top seed in Region D of 6A playoffs
The VHSL has released its bracket for the 6A Football Playoffs, and there are intriguing matchups and stellar teams to watch embark on a quest to Old Dominion University for the state championship. Among the notable teams in the playoffs is the James Madison Warhawks. Last season, the Warhawks made...
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
