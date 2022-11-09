SUNRISE, Fla. -- Tyson Barrie scored twice to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "I thought Tyson really responded to being challenged," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said of the defenseman, who was minus-2 in a 7-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. "I didn't think this last game was his necessarily his best. We talked about it. And I saw someone have a positive impact on the game tonight, not just because he scored two goals either. I think that he made some good plays with the puck. He was competitive. He helped our team win."

