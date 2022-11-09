Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
ESPN
Eichel scores 3 in return to Buffalo, Vegas wins 9th in row
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Wild (6-6-1) at Kraken (8-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Formula to make it six straight: Kraken have scored 3+ goals in 12 games, tops in the NHL, including the last 10 straight. Martin Jones has surrendered four goals in last four games. November 11, 2022. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ESPN+ and Hulu | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.Danault tied it 1-all...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
NHL
Barrie scores twice to help Oilers defeat Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Tyson Barrie scored twice to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "I thought Tyson really responded to being challenged," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said of the defenseman, who was minus-2 in a 7-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. "I didn't think this last game was his necessarily his best. We talked about it. And I saw someone have a positive impact on the game tonight, not just because he scored two goals either. I think that he made some good plays with the puck. He was competitive. He helped our team win."
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Red-Hot Devils in New Jersey on Saturday
Arizona has earned at least a point in six of its last eight games while the Devils have won eight straight. Nov. 12, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Prudential Center, Newark, NJ. Saturday night's game in New Jersey puts a couple of streaks on the line. Buckle up. The...
NHL
Fiala's goal with 1.4 seconds left gives Kings OT win against Blackhawks
LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Fiala shot into an open net from the right circle after receiving a pass from Phillip Danault, who got his...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Avalanche Preview
After dropping a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators will cap off a five-game road trip with a rematch of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they visit the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The puck drops at Ball Arena...
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
ESPN
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE -- — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
