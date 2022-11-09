ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
KANSAS STATE

