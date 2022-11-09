Sounders FC stars Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris earn spot on US men’s World Cup roster

Silver says he doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic. Silver made those remarks to attendees at a conference in Washington. Meanwhile, LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate. Irving's status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil Knight telling CNBC, in an interview that aired earlier Thursday, that the relationship between the shoe giant and Irving is likely severed for good. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It's unclear when he will return to play.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO