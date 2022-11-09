ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Veteran says he wants to stay with Kansas City Chiefs beyond 2022

A former Pro Bowler who signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season says he’d like to return to KC next season. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in March, said on Thursday he’d like to continue playing with the Chiefs beyond this year.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chiefs Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs are a puzzle most teams can’t solve. The offense is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been to the Pro Bowl four times in as many seasons as the team’s starter. Through eight games this season, Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. Tight end Travis Kelce, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (who is out Sunday) have all scored at least six touchdowns.
