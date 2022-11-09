Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Kevon Harris (rib) available for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Phoenix. Harris' Friday projection includes 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson (neck) ruled out Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson was listed as doubtful due to cervical soreness, so this comes as no surprise. In 6 games this season, Gibson is averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Sacramento. Davis' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Paul Reed (knee) available for 76ers Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has been cleared to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
Comments / 0