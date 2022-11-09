ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
Kevon Harris (rib) available for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Phoenix. Harris' Friday projection includes 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9...
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
Taj Gibson (neck) ruled out Saturday for Washington

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson was listed as doubtful due to cervical soreness, so this comes as no surprise. In 6 games this season, Gibson is averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.8 FanDuel points.
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Sacramento. Davis' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
Paul Reed (knee) available for 76ers Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has been cleared to take the court. Our models project...
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
