Portland, OR

numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis' Friday status is currently questionable after he was downgraded with a non-COVID illness. Expect Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes if Davis is ruled out. Davis' current projection includes 25.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) inactive on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith will not suit up after he suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday night. Expect LaMelo Ball to replace Smith's role against a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Ball's projection includes 15.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) questionable Saturday night for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is listed questionable due to "return to competition reconditioning," a bit odd after he played 25 minutes in his season debut the night before. In any case, keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tip.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday

Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
BOSTON, MA

