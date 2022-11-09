Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus payments
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dedmon was listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Dedmon for 4.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis' Friday status is currently questionable after he was downgraded with a non-COVID illness. Expect Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes if Davis is ruled out. Davis' current projection includes 25.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wenyen Gabriel starting for Lakers on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gabriel will get the start on Friday with Austin Reaves moving back to the bench. Our models expect Gabriel to play 20.0 minutes against the Kings. Gabriel's Friday projection includes 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) inactive on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith will not suit up after he suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday night. Expect LaMelo Ball to replace Smith's role against a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Ball's projection includes 15.8...
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) questionable Saturday night for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is listed questionable due to "return to competition reconditioning," a bit odd after he played 25 minutes in his season debut the night before. In any case, keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tip.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (back) out on Saturday, Matisse Thybulle to start
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Melton is not active after Philadelphia's guard was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup versus an Atlanta team ranked tenth in defensive rating, expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes. In...
