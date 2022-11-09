Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) active for Saturday's matchup versus Boston
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley will make his season debut after Detroit's forward was forced to miss extended time with a knee injury. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bagley to produce 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) out on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with an ankle injury. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) questionable Saturday night for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is listed questionable due to "return to competition reconditioning," a bit odd after he played 25 minutes in his season debut the night before. In any case, keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tip.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson (hamstring) active on Thursday night
Atlanta Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his questionable designation with hamstring tightness, Johnson is active on Thursday night. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 10.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (back) out on Saturday, Matisse Thybulle to start
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Melton is not active after Philadelphia's guard was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup versus an Atlanta team ranked tenth in defensive rating, expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes. In...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker starting for Lakers on Friday in placed of injured LeBron James (adductor)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Walker will get the start on Friday with LeBron James sidelined with an adductor injury. Our models expect Walker to play 33.3 minutes against Sacramento. Walker's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Saturday night
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will not be active for his third straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes with Miami's second unit on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 221.6...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Comments / 0