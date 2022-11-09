ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith Jr.'s status is in question after he was forced to leave Thursday's game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Jalen McDaniels to play increased minutes if Smith Jr. is ruled out. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) active for Saturday's matchup versus Boston

Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley will make his season debut after Detroit's forward was forced to miss extended time with a knee injury. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bagley to produce 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) out on Saturday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with an ankle injury. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) questionable Saturday night for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is listed questionable due to "return to competition reconditioning," a bit odd after he played 25 minutes in his season debut the night before. In any case, keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tip.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Jalen Johnson (hamstring) active on Thursday night

Atlanta Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his questionable designation with hamstring tightness, Johnson is active on Thursday night. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 10.7 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Saturday night

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will not be active for his third straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes with Miami's second unit on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 221.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy