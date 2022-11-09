Read full article on original website
Related
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?
John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District after Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Mount Lebanon, announced his resignation last year. Democrat Chris Deluzio secured the victory over Republican candidate Jeremy Shaffer by garnering roughly 52% of the vote with...
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
John Fetterman May Have Quoted ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ In Victory Speech
A Twitter user pointed out a very specific thing that the lieutenant governor said after winning a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Exit polls show who voted for Fetterman, Oz in US Senate race
News 8 is taking a look at who voted for which candidate in the U.S. Senate race and the issues that drove Pennsylvania voters to the polls. The information is based on NBC News interviews with voters as they left the polls. Education. 59% of college graduates voted for Democrat...
Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano says 'future of the nation' hinges on Keystone State's governor race
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said Tuesday the "future of the nation" hinges on the outcomes in the Keystone State's statewide elections, including his own. "We're going to take back this state. And it's very important: It's just not another gubernatorial race -- I believe the future of the...
Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor. While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Why was a Pennsylvania State Rep Reelected Despite Being Dead?
CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat in victory over Oz
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, flipping a key seat previously held by a Republican, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Democrats capitalized on one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat in a swing state after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement.
WGAL
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
Pat Toomey congratulates John Fetterman on winning his U.S. Senate seat
It wasn’t the outcome Pat Toomey wanted to see for his U.S. Senate seat. The senator from the Lehigh Valley who did not run for re-election hoped his successor would be fellow Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. But the voters in Pennsylvania’s election Tuesday chose Democrat John Fetterman. “I...
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in race for Lehigh Valley’s seat in Congress
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-7th District, left, opens her arms to receive a hug from a supporter Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during her election party at the Vision Bar at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem. Wild is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Lisa Scheller. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call) NEW...
Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Democrats confident they will flip Pennsylvania House
Democrats need a dozen seats to gain control of the House, and a handful of races are still neck and neck, including Montgomery County's 142nd District and Buck's County's 144th District.
Comments / 9