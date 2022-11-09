Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
Kushner taps JLL to lease corporate office building in NJ’s top-performing office market
Kushner Companies, one of the Northeast’s leading privately held real estate organizations, has retained JLL as the exclusive leasing agent for 18 Columbia Tpk., a 159,058 square feet Class A office building in Florham Park, NJ. Built by Kushner in 2001 and originally designed as their headquarters, the three-story...
rew-online.com
Hudson Closes on Transit-Oriented Development Bringing 203 New Units of Mixed-Income Housing to Port Chester
The Hudson Companies (Hudson) today announced that it closed on the acquisition of a fully-entitled development parcel at 27-45 N. Main Street and 28 Adee Street in the village of Port Chester. Plans for the site call for a mix of rental housing, retail space, and community facilities. The projected...
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of a Two Building CBD Office Portfolio in Greenwich, CT
Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented GGC Lafayette Putnam LLC, a joint venture between Global Gate Capital and Lincoln Property Company, in the sale of 1 Lafayette Place and 1 East Putnam Avenue. CBRE also procured the buyer, Bradford Allen Investment Advisors—a subsidiary of Bradford Allen, a nationally-active, Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate company—in its.
rew-online.com
Mavashev of Alpha Realty Brokers the $24M Sale of Crown Heights Multifamily
Alpha Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 792 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn which traded at $24,000,000 in an off market transaction. Managing Principal Lev Mavashev, represented both parties in the transaction. This is the first sale of the building since the site was acquired for $4.7 million in 2007 and the property was.
rew-online.com
Shearman & Sterling Brings Workplace of the Future to Life
Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the transformation of its New York City headquarters at 599 Lexington Avenue. The modernized space is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive and engaged global culture. Completed in two short years, the project provides an enhanced client experience that reinforces the firm’s environmental, social and governance goals, and reduces its overall carbon footprint.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
rew-online.com
EP Engineering Participated in the 30th Annual Canstruction Design Competition
EP Engineering is proud to announce its participation in the 30th annual Canstruction design competition at Brookfield Place. Canstruction is an international charity competition where architects, engineers, contractors, and students compete to design and build structures made entirely from full cans of food. The cansculptures will be on display from November 3rd to the 14th .
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
The Real Deal: Rent costs decreasing as market hits weakest point of the year
According to Investopedia’s Caleb Silver, only Morris County has seen a meaningful dip in rent costs from last year, while Hudson County is up 10.3%.
Lancaster Farming
Goffle Road Poultry Gets $4.2M From American Rescue Plan to Expand
Goffle Road Poultry in Wyckoff, New Jersey, will expand meat processing capacity with $4.2 million from the American Rescue Plan. New Jersey Ag Secretary Douglas Fisher celebrated the USDA Rural Development funding at the Bergen County business last week. Owners Joseph and Brian Silvestri will use the funding to purchase...
paramuspost.com
Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game
CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
thepositivecommunity.com
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s
The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
TravelPulse
Newark International’s New Terminal Opens This Week
Newark-Liberty International Airport will have a gleaning new terminal when it officially opens on Tuesday, November 15. The new facility, which will be ushered in with the usual pomp and circumstance and ribbon-cutting by dignitaries, will replace the old terminal that has stood at Newark for 50 years, according to Business Insider.
NBC New York
Looking for Good Eats That Won't Hurt the Wallet? Better Bet Is In New Jersey, Not NYC
If you're on the hunt for some quality food but aren't looking to spend a fortune just to get it, it may be better to look on the west side of the Hudson River (much to the chagrin of New Yorkers, for sure). TripAdvisor put out its Best of the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
Jersey City Council rejects $213K contract to evaluate city’s 911 service, citing understaffing as problem
The Jersey City Council this week rejected a resolution to hire a company to study and solve the city’s troubling 911 system, citing understaffing and leadership issues as the problem. Residents in the second-largest city in New Jersey have continued to present complaints over the city’s 911 emergency system,...
designboom.com
glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street
Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
