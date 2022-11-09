Read full article on original website
Texans sign Stephenville HS product Mya Wilson to 2023-24 roster
STEPHENVILLE – The first addition to the Tarleton women’s basketball 2023-24 roster means a little more than usual. First, the new signee is a Stephenville High School product, choosing to continue her basketball career in her hometown. Second, the new “official” Texan has been a Texan her whole life, as she’s the daughter of head coach and Tarleton legend Misty Wilson.
Meade announces signing of 6 student-athletes to Texan Baseball
STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton baseball announced six high school student-athletes from the class of 2023 signed their National Letter of Intent to become Texans on Wednesday. “I’m excited about this high school class coming in,” said head coach Aaron Meade. “It is a smaller class for us, but these guys bring a lot to the program. They have tons of athleticism that will show up both offensively and defensively. Outside of baseball they are all high character kids that we see excelling in the classroom and community.”
Brownwood grad, West Texas A&M junior Torrey Miller named LSC Offensive Player of the Year
Brownwood High School graduate and West Texas A&M junior Torrey Miller was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Lone Star Conference as the Lady Buffs volleyball team (24-4, 16-0) earned the top seed and will serve as the host of the 2022 the LSC Championship Tournament on Nov. 10-12.
Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland
The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
Bearcats open playoffs again with rout
Every once in a while you stop and think about how long it’s been. Twenty seven years, wow!”. Old habits are hard to break. The last time a team played the Aledo Bearcats to within a couple of touchdowns in a bi-district game, none of the players on the current team were even born. It was 2002, a 12-0 victory against Fort Worth Dunbar.
No. 6 May ousted in first round by No. 8 Irion County in 104-91 shootout
ROBERT LEE – The Class A Division I No. 6 May Tigers will not be making a third straight appearance in the state championship game, as the No. 8 Irion County Hornets pulled off a 104-91 bi-district round upset Thursday – avenging the outcome of the 2021 playoff battle between the two teams.
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene
There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
Locker and Turner Honored on Veterans Day
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
This 271-Acre Historic Landmark Ranch Blends Old World Texas With Sleek New Modernity
When Heather McKinney, founding principal of the award-winning, Austin-based McKinney York Architects, was approached by her former clients, she had no way of knowing she was about to embark on a 35-year collaboration. Her clients had just inherited the then-150-year old Fences Ranch, also known as the Wyatt-Boyd Ranch Complex,...
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
Sandra “Sandi” Kaye Hall
(February 10, 1955 – November 10, 2022) Sandra Kaye Hall went to be with her Lord on November 9, 2022 at her residence in Dublin, Texas. Sandi was born on February 10, 1955 in Beaufort, South Carolina to her parents Minnie Kathryn and William Irvin Norsworthy. Sandi married her lifelong partner Kevin Hall and Sandi had one daughter whom they both loved dearly.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing
Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
Voters approve ESD1 annexing fire department
I’m excited the citizens of Willow Park stepped up and saw the value of this for our firefighters. I’m happy for them and their families and the opportunity they’ll have with ESD1. It’s a big win for the first responders in our city.”. Voters in Willow...
Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
