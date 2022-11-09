Read full article on original website
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
NHL
Coyotes at Devils
COYOTES (6-6-1) at DEVILS (11-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther. Injured: Jakob Chychrun (wrist), Zack Kassian (lower body), Andrew Ladd (knee), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Conor Timmins (upper body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
Zach Parise scores in OT to lift Isles over Columbus
Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime Saturday night for the host New York Islanders, who overcame a trio of
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
Barrie scores twice to help Oilers defeat Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Tyson Barrie scored twice to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "I thought Tyson really responded to being challenged," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said of the defenseman, who was minus-2 in a 7-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. "I didn't think this last game was his necessarily his best. We talked about it. And I saw someone have a positive impact on the game tonight, not just because he scored two goals either. I think that he made some good plays with the puck. He was competitive. He helped our team win."
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
Aube-Kubel suspended three games for actions in Capitals game
NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote during NHL Game No. 222 in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Nov. 11, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, recorded one goal and an +1 plus/minus rating with four shots in eight...
NHL
Avalanche Win Third-Straight with 5-3 Showing Over Predators
The Colorado Avalanche picked up their third-straight win after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Thursday night at Ball Arena as they honored the loss of longtime Altitude Sports analyst and fixture in the community, Peter McNab. The game marked the Avalanche's first home in almost exactly three weeks after traveling to New York for a three-game road trip followed by the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 7-4-1 on the season.
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
Daniel, Henrik Sedin discuss NHL careers ahead of Hall of Fame inductions
TORONTO -- Brian Burke was the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks when they maneuvered in the 1999 NHL Draft to select the Sedin twins, Daniel at No. 2, Henrik at No. 3. He said he gave a speech to the Canucks before the 2000-01 season, the Sedins' first in the NHL, in which he laid down team rules. One rule was that rookies were to be seen, not heard.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, FLA - When the Oilers needed him, Stuart Skinner was there. The Oilers goaltender made 40 saves to help lead the Oilers to the 4-2 win against the Panthers on Saturday evening. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals, while Warren Foegele picked up the game-winner late in the...
NHL
Giroux honored with special video tribute in return to Philadelphia
Senators forward receives warm welcome back at Wells Fargo Center. The City of Brotherly Love had plenty of it for their former captain on Saturday. The Philadelphia Flyers honored Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux with a special pregame video tribute at Wells Fargo Center. Flyers fans gave Giroux a standing...
NHL
'I'M THE HUNTER'
With Huberdeau out, Ruzicka taking full advantage of opportunity on the top line. It might have been the best game Adam Ruzicka has played at the NHL level. And not even he would dispute that. "It was definitely one of the better ones," the humble forward said of Thursday's tilt...
NHL
Chatfield's Speed, Decision-Making Allowing Him To Remain Lineup Mainstay
RALEIGH, NC. - On opening night the Carolina Hurricanes had eight defensemen on their active roster. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns had already been cemented as the team's top pair and the tandem of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce were set to return as the team's trusted second pairing. Ethan...
