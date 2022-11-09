Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden
President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible. President of the United States, Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images.
Russia says Biden’s exaggerating chances of Brittney Griner release to help in the midterms
An aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Joe Biden has over exaggerated the chances of securing Brittney Griner’s release from jail because of the upcoming midterm elections in the US. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, Yury Ushakov was reported as saying that the...
Biden says there's no 'guarantee' country will 'get rid of inflation'
President Biden said he can't "guarantee" his administration will be able to "get rid of inflation" during a press conference on Wednesday.
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home. The basketball star was arrested for drug possession at a Russian airport in February and later sentenced to 9 years in prison. Her lawyers say she is serving that sentence inside of a Russian labor camp.
Harris's husband tells Democrats to rally behind VP in 2024 if Biden steps aside
Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband has told Democrats that the party should rally behind her if President Joe Biden chooses not to seek reelection in 2024, according to a new report.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Biden Says 'We're Not Anywhere Near a Recession' Right Now
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he believed the U.S. economy would have a soft landing and avert recession. Biden told a news conference at the White House that he was also confident his administration could reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it. "I am optimistic...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Biden says Democrats had a 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns
He said on Wednesday he hears that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated." And the president said, "I get it.”
Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ amid climate crisis
Nancy Pelosi has suggested those in power must “throw a punch for the children” amid the climate crisis.The US House speaker joined a discussion on how America and its allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at Cop27 on Thursday (10 November).“When you’re in the arena, you are no longer a spectator,” Ms Pelosi said, quoting Theodore Roosevelt.“I’ll take it to the next step, when you’re in the arena, you have to take a punch... You also have to be ready to throw a punch for the children.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World’s largest carbon-sucking factory starts operation in Iceland‘The climate crisis is a reality’: Africa’s summer of extremesAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
Young voters blocked the ‘red wave’. Biden must deliver on student debt cancellation
For years, advocates like myself have been saying that canceling student debt should be a political no-brainer. In addition to being economically smart and ethically just, it would energize voters – especially younger ones. Tuesday proved us right. Voters under the age of 29 broke for Democrats in overwhelming...
White House memo: Facing a wave, White House plotted a one-two punch
At the heart of White House aides’ reveling in a midterm that defied conventional wisdom has been a sense of déjà vu: just like in the 2020 campaign, their strategy was constantly questioned and their boss counted out, until voters had their say. That strategy, which has...
Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
