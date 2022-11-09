ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas

As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle. FTX.com paused processing withdrawals on the platform Tuesday as its solvency crisis became acute, and executives search for new funding. Earlier today, blockchain analytics platform Nansen first noticed limited withdrawal activity appeared to pick back up again and tracked...
forkast.news

U.S. regulators reportedly talking with Binance over failed FTX bail out

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has requested information from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange regarding its failed bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped FTX exchange, according to a report by Coindesk on Friday that cited unnamed sources. Fast facts. Beside the DoJ, U.S. financial regulators are also requesting information from Binance...
US News and World Report

Hedge Fund Galois Capital Says Half Its Capital Stuck on FTX Exchange -FT

(Reuters) - Galois Capital is the latest hedge fund caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday, estimating the amount to be around $100 million. Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou wrote to investors in recent days that...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailycoin.com

US Justice Department and SEC are Investigating the FTX Crisis

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the FTX crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. FTX customer investments are also under investigation by the SEC and the CFTC. Even with the looming troubles, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried earlier maintained that the firm is fine. Many in the crypto community...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
Markets Insider

FTX is investigating 'abnormal transactions' of customer funds after the crypto platform filed for bankruptcy: report

Crypto exchange FTX is investigating abnormal transactions of customer funds after a potential hack. Analysts said hundreds of millions were withdrawn from FTX, the Financial Times reported. The trading platform filed for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned on Friday. Bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX was examining abnormal transactions after...
US News and World Report

Alameda, FTX Executives Knew Crypto Exchange Was Using Customer Funds - WSJ

(Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
Axios

BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX turmoil

Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter that it would halt withdrawals per its terms and conditions, blaming "lack of clarity" into FTX — which has extended it a line of credit — and its affiliated companies. What they're saying: "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding...
EWN

Cyprus Regulators To Suspend FTX EU Crypto License

FTX stands to lose its crypto license issued by financial regulators in Cyprus, Bloomberg said on Friday. The license allowed Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange digital asset services across European markets and jurisdictions. Friday’s suspension joined several shocking developments that have emerged since FTX’s sudden collapse rocked crypto investors and institutions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy