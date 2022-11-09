Read full article on original website
A Voyager investor says the FTX meltdown puts the bankrupt crypto lender's bailout in jeopardy, with $1.3 billion of customer assets on the line
FTX US was set to buy the assets of the bankrupt crypto-lender Voyager. But FTX's turmoil casts doubt upon that deal, Ullas Naik, an investor in Voyager, told Insider. On Friday, both FTX and FTX US filed for bankruptcy, and Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
blockworks.co
FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas
As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle. FTX.com paused processing withdrawals on the platform Tuesday as its solvency crisis became acute, and executives search for new funding. Earlier today, blockchain analytics platform Nansen first noticed limited withdrawal activity appeared to pick back up again and tracked...
forkast.news
U.S. regulators reportedly talking with Binance over failed FTX bail out
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has requested information from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange regarding its failed bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped FTX exchange, according to a report by Coindesk on Friday that cited unnamed sources. Fast facts. Beside the DoJ, U.S. financial regulators are also requesting information from Binance...
US News and World Report
Hedge Fund Galois Capital Says Half Its Capital Stuck on FTX Exchange -FT
(Reuters) - Galois Capital is the latest hedge fund caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday, estimating the amount to be around $100 million. Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou wrote to investors in recent days that...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailycoin.com
US Justice Department and SEC are Investigating the FTX Crisis
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the FTX crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. FTX customer investments are also under investigation by the SEC and the CFTC. Even with the looming troubles, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried earlier maintained that the firm is fine. Many in the crypto community...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
FTX is investigating 'abnormal transactions' of customer funds after the crypto platform filed for bankruptcy: report
Crypto exchange FTX is investigating abnormal transactions of customer funds after a potential hack. Analysts said hundreds of millions were withdrawn from FTX, the Financial Times reported. The trading platform filed for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned on Friday. Bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX was examining abnormal transactions after...
US News and World Report
Alameda, FTX Executives Knew Crypto Exchange Was Using Customer Funds - WSJ
(Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
Sequoia Capital says it's marking its investment in FTX down to $0 as a liquidity crunch threatens to put the crypto exchange into bankruptcy
VC giant Sequoia Capital told investors it's marking down its investment in FTX to zero. FTX had asked Binance for help amid a liquidity crunch, Binance's CEO said on Tuesday. But Binance walked away from the deal to acquire the rival exchange rival on Wednesday. Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital...
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX turmoil
Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter that it would halt withdrawals per its terms and conditions, blaming "lack of clarity" into FTX — which has extended it a line of credit — and its affiliated companies. What they're saying: "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Cyprus Regulators To Suspend FTX EU Crypto License
FTX stands to lose its crypto license issued by financial regulators in Cyprus, Bloomberg said on Friday. The license allowed Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange digital asset services across European markets and jurisdictions. Friday’s suspension joined several shocking developments that have emerged since FTX’s sudden collapse rocked crypto investors and institutions...
