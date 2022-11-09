ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Texas Tech Celebrates America in Game Against Kansas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had Celebrate America night against the Kansas Jayhawks. The opening ceremonies featured several paratroopers and a flyover from a C-130. The paratroopers were announced as they descended and a few of them carried flags underneath them as they dropped into the Jones from high above. The biggest cheers were for this giant American flag and a Texas Tech flag.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving

If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car

Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials

Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Texas Tech Blasts Texas Southern For Adams’ 20th Home Win

Texas Tech Basketball moved to 2-0 in 2022 and 20 at the United Supermarkets Arena under head coach Mark Adams after beating Texas Southern 78-54 on Thursday night. The most surprising thing for Texas Tech basketball hasn't been on the floor this year for the team, it's been in the stands.
Lubbock Give Back: Here’s How To Help Local Nonprofits In Need

Giving back and helping others is something we should always be doing, but if you’re wanting to help out a little extra during this holiday season, here‘s how. Lots of Lubbock nonprofits are in need, especially after the hard year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some nonprofits you can help and what they do for the community as a whole.
