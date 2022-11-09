Read full article on original website
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!
Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low
For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving
If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Lubbock Nonprofit Helping the Community to Repurpose old Pumpkins
It's November and by now that Halloween pumpkin you might still have outside your front door is looking even spookier as it dries out. One group is making sure that those pumpkins are not going to waste and given a new life, in the afterlife. The nonprofit organization, Growing Together...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
Alt Rockers Gin Blossoms to Perform Raider Alley This Saturday in Lubbock
According to a tweet released the official Texas Tech Football, alternative rockers Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley at 4 p.m. this Saturday, November 12th, prior to the Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech game. As a TTU alum, let me take a moment to say WRECK 'EM! Raider Alley is free to attend.
Santa is Coming: Lubbock’s Favorite Free Christmas Event is Back
Get your Christmas cheer ready because Lubbock's Santa Land is back for the 66th year. This free event brings in about 50,000 people to visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its 50ft lit Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, and traditional holiday scenes. This event...
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
