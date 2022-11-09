ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!

Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low

For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials

Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy