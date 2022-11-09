Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Füllkrug’s patience rewarded with Germany World Cup spot
Niclas Füllkrug took the scenic route before earning his first call-up for Germany on the eve of the World Cup. The Werder Bremen forward who is 29 must have thought the day would never come after years of being overlooked for the senior team following his last appearance for Germany’s under-20s in 2014. Füllkrug has played more games in Germany’s second division than in the Bundesliga. But this season Füllkrug has scored 10 times for Bremen in 14 Bundesliga games. He was rewarded with a phone call on Thursday from Germany coach Hansi Flick asking him to be part of his 26-man World Cup squad. Füllkrug says “It was a long journey, and it makes it an even nicer moment now.”
Idaho8.com
Iranian men’s soccer manager Carlos Queiroz says players can protest at World Cup within FIFA regulations
The manager of the Iranian men’s soccer team said his players are allowed to protest while they participate at the World Cup in Qatar, as long as those protests do not break FIFA rules. Carlos Queiroz made the comments at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. According...
Idaho8.com
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he has no respect for Erik ten Hag. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because was they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
Comments / 0