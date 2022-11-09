Read full article on original website
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro Hosting "Fill The Van" Food Event-Can You Help?
The holidays are a time of joy for so many but also a time of great need for others. The Daniel Pitino Shelter here in Owensboro is seeking help from the community. The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves as a safe and secure place for women, women with children, and families experiencing homelessness. Housing Stabilization programs and community resource referrals are also available.
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retired Evansville doctor celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday. Doctor John Bender is a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II and the Korean Conflict where he was a medical officer. He moved to Evansville with his wife in...
Area McDonald's to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
The town of Santa Claus, Indiana, goes bonkers for Christmas – for obvious reasons
About a 2.5-hour drive from Cincinnati sits the small town of Santa Claus, Indiana. It's basically Christmas all year long in the town of about 2,500 people. But during the holiday season, the town's festive spirit is second only to the North Pole. When you build a town around Christmas...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Growing Owensboro church to build new worship center
OWENSBORO, Ky. — In January, Pleasant Valley Community Church celebrated its 15th anniversary. Now it’s combining that milestone with a multi-million-dollar construction project that will include a new worship center at its 800 Pleasant Valley Road campus. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the...
Cast Your Vote Now for the Best Tattoo Studio In and Around Evansville Indiana
The great thing about tattoos, and art in general, is that they are subjective. What one person finds beautiful, another might find boring. Maybe you like smaller, more easily hidden tattoos, and your best friend likes full sleeves or back pieces. Some people prefer vibrant, stunning colors in their tattoos while others enjoy black and gray work.
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot. It happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street. Both men are now...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
