WATCH | Danai ‘We’re Different Now:’ Danai Gurira On Promoting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Without Chadwick Boseman

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
LGBTQ Moment In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Cut For Its Release In At Least One Country
Marvel cut a small LGBTQ moment in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before its release in at least one country.
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Angela Bassett on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Missing Chadwick Boseman and Playing Tina Turner
You play Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, in the Black Panther films. Is there one person or inspiration you keep in your head to play a queen?. For me, it’s just the essence of the Black woman. Our strength, resilience, patience, generosity, intellect. That’s what I try to hold onto. An amalgamation of all of us.
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Claws Up $84 Million Opening Day
Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is reigning over the box office. The superhero sequel earned $84 million from 4,396 locations on its opening day. That figures includes $28 million in Thursday previews, which marked the 15th-highest preview gross in history and bested the first “Black Panther’s” figure by $3 million. It’s also the second biggest opening day of the year, behind the $90.4 million earned by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Estimates heading into the weekend suggested “Wakanda Forever” could net a gross between $185 million and $200 million in its opening, though some competitors...
Essence
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Chadwick Boseman’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Black Panther’ & Who Inherited His Estate
Since his death, Marvel fans have wondered about Chadwick Boseman‘s net worth and what happened to his estate after he didn’t leave a will. Boseman, who has starred in movies like Black Panther, 21 Bridges and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, died at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post at the time. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family said in a statement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with...
Essence
What Does True Diversity Mean In Hollywood, And Are We Actually Seeing It?
Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Aoki Lee Simmons, Jessie Woo, and Alycia Pascual-Pena discussed the importance of good representation. At this year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, GA, panelists had an important message for anyone interested in pursuing a career in entertainment. Harvard University student and advocate Aoki Lee Simmons led the ‘I Am The Bar: Cultural Identity, Confidence & Hollywood’ panel, in which Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Jessie Woo, and Alycia Pascual-Peña participated and answered some of the audience’s questions.
Upworthy
Mom captures powerful moment her 2-yr-old son thought Disney's 'Encanto' character was him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Representations matter and an image of a 2-year-old son standing in front of the TV alongside a still from 'Encanto' smiling from ear to ear is the reason why. Kaheisha Brand was watching Disney's Encanto with her 2-year-old son Kenzo when a character that looked just like him came on screen. Kenzo's connection with the character Antonio was almost immediate and couldn't help smiling. When Kenzo saw that his curly hair and brown skin matched with the character's appearance, he was glued to the TV and followed Antonio's journey keenly. Kenzo thought he was seeing himself onscreen. His Mom, Kaheisha, shared an image of her son standing beside Antonio, all smiles. She also posted one of Kenzo watching 'himself' on screen. She captioned the Instagram post: "Check Kenzo out in the new Disney Movie 'Encanto' lol."
HipHopDX.com
Lizzo Praises Queen Latifah For Being An Important Influence On Her Career
Lizzo has revealed how Queen Latifah became a major inspiration and influence on her music career during her childhood years. Speaking to eclectic Canadian-based music media personality Nardwaur, the “About Damn Time” singer talked briefly about how important representation is to her and her journey as an artist.
Essence
If You’re A Gamer, You’ll Want To Get Your Hands On This Wakanda-Inspired Xbox Console
Xbox collaborated with Marvel Studios and Letitia Wright to celebrate careers in STEM. Attention to all gamers – you will want to see this. Xbox launched a special collaboration with Marvel Studios ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Microsoft created a custom Xbox console inspired...
murphysmultiverse.com
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
Comments / 0