ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...

