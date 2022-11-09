ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 20

Tom Barrett
2d ago

as she stated she now can "help her people". stupid me I thought she should be helping ALL PEOPLE and not just her people. my mistake for thinking she is a racist!

Kirk Larson
1d ago

I think it is amazing and wonderful....Congratulations young Lady!!!!!! But, since when did we feel the need to use a capital letter for the color of somebody's skin????

United we stand
3d ago

yup and the s### keeps getting worse

MinnPost

How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney

Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
mprnews.org

Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference

Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race

Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
actionnews5.com

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities

Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

