Tom Barrett
2d ago
as she stated she now can "help her people". stupid me I thought she should be helping ALL PEOPLE and not just her people. my mistake for thinking she is a racist!
9
Kirk Larson
1d ago
I think it is amazing and wonderful....Congratulations young Lady!!!!!! But, since when did we feel the need to use a capital letter for the color of somebody's skin????
2
United we stand
3d ago
yup and the s### keeps getting worse
21
Related
How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney
Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
KEYC
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?
Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
mprnews.org
Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference
Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
Hennepin County sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plans for the office
The Strib’s David Chanen looks at Hennepin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plan for the office. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges has an analysis of how conservative school board candidates did in Tuesday’s election. At MPR, Bill Enderson says to expect a cold weekend ahead. In a...
Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...
Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
'There's a lack of diversity' | Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal store now open
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Lorraine Love is shaking up the Minnesota bridal industry. She owns La Noire Bridal (The Black Bridal) in Saint Paul. It's the first Black-owned bridal store in Minnesota and Love says this first is long overdue. "The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and...
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
actionnews5.com
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
