ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

6-foot-11 Center Devin Curtis, Rodney Brown Sign With Cal Basketball

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlPWV_0j565asl00

Devin Curtis, a 6-foot-11 player from Southern California Academy in Los Angeles, and Rodney Brown, a 6-foot-6 wing player from Temecula, Calif., signed letters of intent on Wednesday to join the Cal basketball program for 2023.

Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period for basketball.

Brown had decommitted from Cal in September, but is back in the fold for Cal.

Brown, who attends Rancho Christian High School, is ranked as the 138th-best prospect in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports Composite. He chose Cal over offers from Tennessee and USC, among others.

He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 points and 5.3 assists last season.

"Rodney is a skilled, versatile combo guard who can handle the point-guard position," Cal coach Mark Fox said in a statement. "He's a very good perimeter shooter, but is comfortable in his ability to make plays for his teammates. He'll make us better as soon as he steps on campus."

“I chose to re-commit to Cal because I felt the most comfortable there,” Brown told On3 Sports. “I feel I fit really well within the program and I feel its the best place for my future. I have great relationships with the staff and the players, and most importantly I feel I will develop there.”

Here is some film of Brown:

However, the more intriguing story may be the commitment of Curtis, who is listed as being 6-foot-11 by some sites.

He chose Cal after receiving offers from Loyola Marymount, Montana, Northern Illinois and UC Santa Barbara.

Curtis averaged 4.8 points and 6.2 rebounds last season at Heritage Christian High School.

"Devin is a physical presence on the floor with great size and length," Fox said. "He's skilled as both a shooter and passer and has the ability to alter and block shots on the defensive end. His high Basketball IQ and feel for the game give him the ability to be a difference-maker for us."

The 247 Sports website ranks Curtis as the 33rd-best center prospect in the class. Injuries have slowed Curtis' progress, but here is a look at him in action.

“What made me choose Cal was I felt like it was the best fit for me of being a high-academic school and a program looking to win,” he told Adam Zagoria. “And I felt like they needed and wanted me being one of the guys to really help them change the program around.

"I would love to just dog it out for a season and prove to the basketball community.

“I will bring my versatility as a big that can stretch the floor, play inside and out, run the floor hard, grab rebounds and have the IQ to run plays and pick apart the defense. I would love to get in the film session with coach [Mark] Fox to help improve my skillset as well.”

His body is continuing to develop so it may take some time for Curtis to become a contributor in college.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytitan.com

Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County

The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
kjzz.org

What California's next desalination plant means for the future of water in the Southwest

The California Coastal Commission last month unanimously signed off on the Doheny Ocean Desalination Plant in Orange County. The approval of the $140 million project comes after the panel rejected a proposed bigger, $1.4 billion desalination plant up the coast in Huntington Beach earlier this year. In addition, commission staff have recommended the approval of another plant in Monterey County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Windy days ahead

Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy