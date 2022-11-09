Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever incites incites immediate backlash with big twist, and a dark Disney Plus series is previewed
Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Ironheart getting their own movie or series?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The biggest newcomer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams, with her stealing almost every scene she’s in and promising a return to the Iron Man-like origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thorn’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
wegotthiscovered.com
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most powerful weapons in Marvel comics, ranked
Marvel Comics have been around for more than 80 years now, leaving the publisher with plenty of time to imagine up some uniquely impressive weapons. A few of these have gained a larger audience in recent years thanks to their inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a huge number of impressive Marvel weapons have yet to see their silver screen debut. The MCU could be holding off for a later inclusion, or avoiding these weapons—and their devastating consequences—entirely.
wegotthiscovered.com
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door
Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cosmic coincidence: Real black panther emerges from hiding to terrorize locals just in time for ‘Wakanda Forever’
All around the world, Marvel fans are getting themselves hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The much-anticipated sequel is already out in several international territories and lands domestically tomorrow, though fans in Serbia may be running the risk of getting a little too close for comfort with the titular feline.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend
It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Studio Ghibli trading Princess Mononoke for Leia with incoming Star Wars collaboration
Details are scant at this time but the latest tweet from Studio Ghibli‘s official Twitter seems to indicate that the powerhouse Japanese anime studio has a collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm in the works. This would mark the first time the two icons of modern pop culture have combined forces.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Star Wars fans remember the Disney Plus series Lucasfilm wants us to forget as a Mando vs. Jedi duel is dreamed
How you doing this Saturday, Star Wars fans? Enjoying the first-ever entry in the franchise to come from Studio Ghibli that just started streaming today? Yes, while Disney Plus drops a fun new addition to the saga — starring Grogu, no less — those with long memories are recalling the TV series that Lucasfilm seemingly wants us to forget about. Elsewhere in the galaxy, theorists are pondering whether Din Djarin could best a Jedi in a lightsaber fight.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max head hints a ‘Harry Potter’ original series could be on the cards
Following the abject failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Wizarding World is in dire need of some new content. Well, Warner Bros. seems to think so, anyway. Honestly, it appears that the Harry Potter fandom is happy to just keep on rewatching the original eight movies over and over, if the negative reactions to studio chief David Zaslav’s promise that he wants to return to Hogwarts are anything to go by.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Comments / 0