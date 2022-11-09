Read full article on original website
ZDNet
In latest benchmark test of AI, it's mostly Nvidia competing against Nvidia
Although chip giant Nvidia tends to cast a long shadow over the world of artificial intelligence, its ability to simply drive competition out of the market may be increasing, if the latest benchmark test results are any indication. Featured. On Wednesday, the MLCommons, the industry consortium that oversees a popular...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
aiexpress.io
Inside Microsoft’s cloud-first .NET 7 release
This 12 months’s .NET Conf noticed the discharge of .NET 7, the newest launch of Microsoft’s largest and most essential open supply platform. Together with the underlying tooling, there are new language releases for C# and F#, in addition to the cross-platform MAUI person interface framework and a brand new launch of ASP.NET Core and Blazor for server- and client-side internet utility growth. There’s additionally a significant replace to the Orleans distributed utility growth framework, with a brand new naming scheme that places it in sync with .NET finally.
techeblog.com
IBM Osprey is Now World’s Fastest Quantum Computer Processor with 433 Qubits
The all-new IBM Osprey boasts the largest qubit count with 433 qubits, which more than triples the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor introduced in 2021. This gives it the potential to run complex quantum computations far beyond the computational capability of any classical computer. In other words, the number of classical bits required to represent a state on the IBM Osprey processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe.
Gamespot
New Decompression Feature From Microsoft Promises Lightning-Fast Load Times
Microsoft released DirectStorage 1.1 this week and its biggest feature is GPU decompression for Windows. The new feature promises to improve load times on PC. Here's how it works. When you download a game, all the assets have been compressed for ready them for distribution. When you launch the game, the assets get decompressed for presentation during play. This can take time, as the decompression goes from storage to the central processing unit to the graphics card. As Cassie Hoef, a senior programmer at Microsoft, explained, "Typically, decompression work is done on the CPU because compression formats have historically been optimized for CPUs only."
Intel Fires Up Xeon Max CPUs, GPUs To Rival AMD, Nvidia
Intel formally unveils Xeon Max 'Sapphire Rapids HBM' CPUs and Data Center GPU Max Series 'Ponte Vecchio' GPUs.
aiexpress.io
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source
CitiusTech, a Princeton, NJ-based supplier of healthcare expertise and consulting companies, acquired Wilco Supply, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of Salesforce consulting and implementation companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, CitiusTech will develop its Salesforce choices within the areas of member expertise, care administration,...
aiexpress.io
Rewst Raises $21.5M in Series A Funding
Rewst, a Tampa, FL-based supplier of a robotic course of automation (RPA) platform for managed service suppliers (MSPs), raised $21.5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by OpenView. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for development and for the the continued buildout of its Robotic...
Toms Hardware
Arm-Based Laptops Will Make Up 13.9% of the Market in 2023
Arm processor architecture continues to make clear inroads in the laptop market, and will command 13.9% of the laptop market share in 2023, according a report by DigiTimes. This might not sound huge, but such an achievement represents an almost 10-fold improvement over 2020, when Arm-powered laptops made up just 1.4% of the market share.
aiexpress.io
Efficient data governance with AI segmentation
Digital transformation has basically modified how companies work together with their companions, provide chains, and clients. It has additionally exponentially elevated the quantity of information generated and saved by organizations. Our information conundrum. Trendy enterprises usually have a whole bunch of terabytes, if not petabytes, of information, a lot of...
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun rolling out the November update to Galaxy smartphones in the United States and Europe.
aiexpress.io
Lexico-semantic relations, social media short videos, and ante-hoc explainable models
These are the yr’s most intriguing AI research publications. It combines breakthroughs in synthetic intelligence (AI) with information science. It’s chronologically organized and features a hyperlink to an extended article. There have been many various purposes for multimodal pure language processing, however just some research have centered on...
iBuyPower Gaming RDY SLMBG218
The CPU focus will appeal to a niche but gamers would benefit more from a better GPU.
aiexpress.io
Barcodes Group Buys MSA Systems
Barcodes Group, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of know-how options, acquired MSA Programs, a San Jose, CA-based supplier of an automated identification information seize options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Barcodes Group will construct a unified platform on proprietary mental property, fixing important enterprise wants...
aiexpress.io
Sony adds Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts 3, more to PlayStation Plus catalog
Sony has introduced video games coming to PlayStation Plus sport catalog in November. This month, the PlayStation Plus Additional and Premium catalog will get Skyrim – Particular Version (PS4, PS5), Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Remaining Chapter Prologue (PS4), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4), and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Reminiscence (PS4).
aiexpress.io
Island Raises Additional USD60M in Series B; Valued at $1.3 Billion
Island, a Dallas, TX-based an Enterprise Browser firm, raised further USD60M in Sequence B funding at a reaffirmed $1.3 Billion. The spherical was led by Georgian. The funding extends Island’s beforehand introduced Sequence B financing spherical, led by present investor Perception Companions, with participation from Stripes and Sequoia, in addition to strategic investor Cisco Investments.
aiexpress.io
The Different Types of iGaming Software Available
There are a selection of various kinds of casino software out there in the marketplace. The preferred sort is the download-based one. One of these software program requires you to obtain and set up it onto your pc so as to have the ability to play the video games which might be provided.
Vendors Turn RTX 3070 Ti Mobile Into Bogus Desktop GPUs
Chinese manufacturers are turning GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile GPUs into desktop GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards.
aiexpress.io
PUBG has best quarter since 2019 — is it making a comeback?
PUBG has had essentially the most financially profitable 12 months since 2019, in line with a developer Krafton. The corporate introduced 433.8 billion KRW (or $320.4 million USD) in income in Q3 2022, a staggering sum of money reflecting a 2% enhance in income and 17% enhance in earnings quarter-over-quarter.
